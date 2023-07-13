Lisa Loeb on Boston’s cannolis, her bad reaction to bug bites, and needing sleep

If you could travel anywhere right now, and money was no object, where would you go?

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb says that exploring the dining scene in Boston is one of her favorite pastimes when she comes through town on tour. The last time she was here, Loeb, 55, said she conducted a “cannoli taste test” at three bakeries in the North End. Born in Bethesda, Md., and raised mostly in Dallas, Loeb has developed an affinity for Boston. She attended summer music camps at Harvard University and at Berklee College of Music and, while a student Brown University in Providence, would travel to play gigs at small clubs in town. Loeb, who will appear at City Winery in Boston on July 19, hosts a daily ‘90s music radio show on SiriusXM. She had her first big hit with “Stay (I Missed You),” from the soundtrack to the 1994 movie “Reality Bites,” and recently released her 15th album, “A Simple Trick to Happiness.” Along the way, she recorded several albums of children’s music and authored two children’s books. Loeb, who is also a voice-over artist, said she enjoys Boston audiences. “Between playing [song] requests and telling stories . . . there’s always a great connection,” she said in a recent phone call. We caught up with Loeb, who lives in Los Angeles with her husband, Roey Hershkovitz (who is vice president of sound and picture at Universal Music Group), their two children, Lyla and Emet, and their two cats, Cleo and Juniper Jones, to talk about all things travel.

Advertisement

I would love to go to Japan for fun. I have an amazing fan base in Japan, and have been there many times to tour and do promotion for album releases, but haven’t had enough time to take in the country and visit with my friends there. My family is also really interested in experiencing Japan.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Where was the first place you traveled to after COVID restrictions were lifted?

Advertisement

I went to Dallas to see my family. It was so hard not to be able to travel to see those I’m so close with and also difficult not to be able to tour and play music in front of live audiences.

Do you prefer booking trips through a travel agent or on your own?

I prefer working with a travel agent, as they usually have more information about transportation, hotels, cancellations, and touristy good vs. touristy bad. I like collaborating on a vacation plan.

Thoughts on an “unplugged” vacation?

I would love to take an unplugged vacation. I‘m often tethered to my devices, which is good being connected to family, friends, and some responsibilities as a business owner and independent musician, but to let everyone know I’m off the grid and can be reached through the hotel phone if need be would be a dream come true and a blast from the past.

Do you use all of your vacation time or leave some on the table?

I don’t have vacation time, per se, so I try to plan ahead, working around my family’s school schedules and husband’s work travel.

What has been your worst vacation experience?

The worst vacation experience was the time I went to one of my favorite destinations, Turks and Caicos, and was bitten by no-see-ums [a fly from the ceratopogonidae family] on the beach and probably in the hotel room. It was the most beautiful location, but I had such an extreme reaction to the bites, I ended up with fever [and] laid up on the hotel couch.

Advertisement

Do you vacation to relax, to learn, or for the adventure of it all?

I vacation to relax, but part of my fun and relaxation is exploring and learning while I go. I also like to engage all my senses for the best vacation.

What book do you plan on bringing with you to read on your next vacation?

I love getting recommendations from friends, family, and people like me who love to read. I most recently finished up the book “Forever,” by Pete Hamill, which I recommend to anyone who’s looking for a great story with some history. I like buying books to take with me or checking out books from the library on Libby [an app that allows users to borrow ebooks and other electronic reading materials from their local libraries].

If you could travel with one famous person/celebrity, who would it be?

I would love to travel with someone who knows the locations where I’m going to get some history and restaurant recommendations. I bet Rick Steves would be the best. He knows everything, and if he doesn’t know it, he’ll do the research to find out. Other than that, I’d say Oprah [Winfrey], as she’s able to connect with people all over the world and I’m sure we’d be honored to have all kinds of unique behind-the-scenes experiences on all levels.

Advertisement

What is the best gift to give a traveler?

A great list of restaurants, sites, streets, and recommendations is the best. One of my friends gave me the name of a friend of hers the last time I was in Ireland with my daughter, and visiting with this new friend was the highlight of the trip. And a fanny pack big enough to hold a reusable water bottle.

What is your go-to snack for a flight or a road trip?

I love raw carrots and apples best. Also whole wheat bread or crackers, or almond or peanut butter packets. These foods travel well and provide carbs, protein, and veggies, and don’t need refrigeration — and they balance out the rich foods that I often try while I’m traveling.

What is the coolest souvenir you’ve picked up on a vacation?

I still have some of the “vintage” souvenirs my folks bought for me when I was a kid in the 1970s. I love the old shell dolls, cedar boxes, and oversize pencil cases that look like a pencil. When I look at those souvenirs, and listen to music from that era, it’s like I’m traveling back in time.

What is your favorite app/website for travel?

I follow my friends on Facebook who gather recommendations from their friends and our friends in common. I like a direct, personal report more than a generic or removed report that I get from some of the online travel apps.

Advertisement

What has travel taught you?

Travel has taught me about humanity. I love talking to people on airplanes, keeping an eye out for small details in coffee shops, and walking down the streets of different cities all over the world. We are all individuals with different experiences in this world, but we are all connected.

What is your best travel tip?

Wear a hat and sunscreen, make sure you plan for the amount of sleep you need. It’s not fun to do anything when you’re really tired. Although some of the touristy spots are usually worth going to, make time to go places that aren’t so touristy, and don’t be afraid to go places that are connected to your interests, even if it’s the local grocery store.

Juliet Pennington can be reached at writeonjuliet@comcast.net.