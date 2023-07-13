At MarketStreet Lynnfield’s Sushi Ike and Soi 8, two restaurants rolled into one

The backstory Restaurateur Rong Cong is carrying on a family tradition. His parents ran several Sarku Japan quick-serve franchises in the 1990s, popular in mall food courts. Today, Cong heads up the modern equivalent. He oversees a Pokeworks franchise at Watertown’s Arsenal Yards shopping complex and Möge Tee at Dedham’s Legacy Place. He hopes to open another Möge Tee in Lynnfield by the end of July.

Why For your choice of sushi or fast-casual Southeast Asian plates, before or after shopping.

Where to Sushi Ike and Soi 8, two restaurants in one space, at MarketStreet Lynnfield.

Sushi Ike is a spare, minimalistic sushi counter. When Cong came upon the space, he insisted on turning it into two restaurants: one for subdued sushi, and the other for a more casual street-food experience.

Advertisement

Tuna tataki Lane Turner/Globe Staff

“I didn’t want to open a sushi restaurant with a larger footprint, where you’re not looking at the food and you don’t see the chef’s intent,” Cong says. “Everything you’re about to eat is done right in front of you. It cost a bit more; it was a little more cumbersome. But I wanted to present the cuisine in its natural environment, as if you were to go to Japan and find a sushi counter with a sushi master.” Longtime sushi chef Stephen Mongso, who has Nobu on his resume, consulted on the menu, and he’s sometimes behind the counter on weekends. At lunch, the dozen or so seats were full.

Next door, Soi 8 — named after a Bangkok side street clustered with food stalls — is an equally calm, but more spacious, restaurant with an open kitchen. Chef Feryandi Sujarni is Indonesian, and his menu incorporates a variety of Southeast Asian flavors, with a focus on Thailand.

“Our tom yum soup is one of the top five I’ve ever had,” Cong says. “I’d be proud to serve it to a Thai chef.”

Advertisement

Nasi goreng Lane Turner/Globe Staff

What to eat: At Sushi Ike, the signature is a Heaven and Earth roll ($21). This is a heavy, condiment-laced swirl of spicy salmon, Hokkaido scallop, sweet soy, mayonnaise, spicy tobiko, chili oil, avocado, garlic, jalapeno, cilantro … it’s a lot. In the same vein: a deep-fried Eye of the Tiger roll ($16) with smoked salmon, cream cheese, and spicy mayo. But there are more refined dishes, too, like seared salmon or Hamachi bellies ($11), squid salad ($13), and a classic miso soup ($6). And, while the sushi counter is the main attraction, there’s a brisk takeout business.

Heaven and Earth rolls (top) and Hamachi chili (bottom) Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Next door at Soi 8, there are chicken satay skewers ($8); beef paradise, a crispy Laotian-style beef jerky, sprinkled with sesame, which tastes like spicy maple-glazed bacon ($8); pad Thai ($15); nasi goreng, the classic chili-spiked Indonesian fried rice dish, topped with a fried egg ($17); and red, green, and yellow curries ($17). These come with jasmine rice, though sadly, ours went missing.

Shrimp tom yum soup Lane Turner/Globe Staff

What to drink: An assortment of sodas, plus Thai iced coffee or tea.

The takeaway: Not your childhood food court — and a convenient solution for indecisive shoppers.

335 Market St., Lynnfield, 781-776-6554, www.soi8lynnfield.com and www.sushilynnfield.com

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.