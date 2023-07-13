Rooftop yoga, rodeo fun, and travel tips for nondrinkers

Grab your yoga mat and head to the Revere Hotel Boston Common for rooftop yoga on Saturday mornings through September. The hotel — in partnership with Lululemon Newbury Street — hosts free Vinyasa flow, a fluid and active yoga style that links breathing and movement and is doable for beginners. Classes run by certified yoga instructors take place 10-11 a.m. until Sept. 29 and are open to hotel guests and the public (reservations recommended). Get ready to sweat and have fun as you move through a range of standing, seated, inverted, prone, and supine postures. Also enjoy sun salutations, breath practices, and a closing relaxation. You’ll appreciate the healthy snack samples after class. Limited loaner mats available on a first-come, first-served basis, so bring a mat if you have one. www.reverehotel.com

Advertisement

Wyoming holds Cheyenne Frontier Days, which claims to be “the world’s largest outdoor rodeo and Western celebration,” July 21-30. The event, now in its 127th year, features 10 days of live entertainment, a carnival, and dusty rodeo showdowns including professional bull riding, steer wrestling, a wild horse race, women’s breakaway roping, and saddle bronc riding.

THERE

Riding, wrangling, and more at the rodeo

Sing along with country music star Tim McGraw, enjoy a chuckwagon cookoff, and watch thrilling rodeo events at Cheyenne Frontier Days, which claims to be “the world’s largest outdoor rodeo and Western celebration.” The event, now in its 127th year, features 10 days of live entertainment, a carnival, and dusty rodeo showdowns, July 21-30. Watch professional bull riding, steer wrestling, a wild horse race, women’s breakaway roping, and saddle bronc riding. Don’t miss performances by Eric Church, Zach Bryan, Old Dominion, and other country-western favorites, four different parades, and a behind-the-chutes tour. Also enjoy a community pancake breakfast in downtown Cheyenne and listen to poets and musicians at the Sidewinder Saloon. If you’re looking for a local place to stay, consider Little America Cheyenne, a 188-room property with a nine-hole golf course, prairie views, a heated outdoor pool, and a full-service restaurant (rates start at $129 per room). Prices vary for rodeo events; see website. https://cfdrodeo.com

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The "Sober Travel Handbook" by Teresa Bergen.

EVERYWHERE

Advertisement

Tips for traveling alcohol-free

Travel for nondrinkers can prove challenging. Teresa Bergen gets it, which is why this Oregon-based travel writer and teetotaler has just released “Sober Travel Handbook,” a 60-page handbook with insights — based on interviews and personal experiences — on how to navigate the world alcohol-free. Bergen interviewed everyone from recovering alcoholics to addiction specialists — including Sarah O’Brien at Massachusetts-based Arc Behavior Health and Dr. George Koob, director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism — and includes many first-person accounts and strategies. She covers how to plan a trip, handle slips and relapses, and deal with flying, plus how to travel with drinkers and survive business functions and family events. Bergen takes an honest, realistic, and positive approach to a tough subject, offering sketches of her alter ego Sober Cat throughout the booklet for a lighthearted touch. The handbook, released by Microcosm Publishing, can be purchased online for $7.95. www.microcosm.pub/sobertravel

KARI BODNARCHUK

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.