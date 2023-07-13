Twenty years ago, I had an epiphany and made a big life change

My morning at the lake begins with birdsong and coffee by the water’s edge. In a moment I’ll dive in. But first I call out my greetings to a man in a little wooden boat, fishing for crabs. It occurred to me recently that of all the relationships in my life, few have endured longer than mine with Marcos the fisherman.

You might not expect a woman who grew up in a small town in New Hampshire to be living — as I do, part time — in a small Mayan village on the shores of a very large lake surrounded by volcanoes.

When I first arrived at Lake Atitlán, it felt as though my life was over. I was 19 years old and suffering from a heartbreak that had left me wanting to disappear from the world. The closest I could come was an orchid hunt in Guatemala during rainy season, with water coming down in sheets on the hillsides and a civil war going on.

Still, I fell in love again on that trip. With a place this time, not a man — a lake and a volcano, and the culture of the Mayan people who lived there.

I vowed then that I’d return to that lake, though 28 years passed before I made good on my promise. By then I was closing in on 50, my three children off on their own adventures, my marriage to their father long ended. I’d touched down in Guatemala to spend a few days with my daughter, who’d come to improve her Spanish before heading off to a year of volunteer work.

On our last day together, I told Audrey I envied her, getting to live at this lake — the peacefulness, the birds, the water, and most of all, the ancient culture I’d observed there.

“You could stay here, Mom,” Audrey said. “What’s holding you back?”

The true yet terrifying part was the answer: nothing. No husband. No children to look after. As a writer, I could do my work anyplace.

The next day I canceled my ticket home, rented a house on the shores of Lake Atitlán for $250 a month, and signed up for Spanish lessons. I wrote a novel in that place. The next spring I bought a piece of land with a little adobe house on it on the shores of that lake. A person didn’t need a lot of cash to pull that off.

So much has changed since then. Ten years ago I made a good second marriage and two years later, lost my husband to cancer. My children married and I became a grandmother. I planted gardens on that land, built onto the house. I wrote many books and started a writing workshop. I’ve welcomed a few hundred women to this place — listened to their stories and helped them figure out how to give them shape. Recently, I published a novel about a woman, who — in the aftermath of great loss — finds herself at a lake surrounded by volcanoes and rediscovers joy.

As I have.

Every morning I greet Marcos, who paddles right up to my house. He still wears the same straw hat.

There aren’t as many crabs in Lake Atitlán as there used to be — his catch yields around $5 most days — but he still heads out with his net every morning.

I don’t swim a half-mile as I used to. But I make a point of getting in the water every day.

“Buenos días,” we call out to each other, without fail, just as the sun comes up over the volcano. Mindful of all that has changed and all that remains constant.

If the day comes when Marcos doesn’t show up, I will grieve him. Same as he would do, I think, for me, if I ever stopped swimming. So far, there he sits in his little boat, here I stand at the water’s edge. We wave. It means more than you might think.

Joyce Maynard is the author of many books. Her latest, The Bird Hotel, was published in May.