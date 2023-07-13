Amherst-Pelham superintendent announces return amid investigation into transgender discrimination complaints

In a letter sent to the district community Thursday, Morris did not address the ongoing investigation, but said he plans to meet with principals and central office leaders to “get caught up” on work that was started or completed while he was away and to prepare for the upcoming school year.

Amherst-Pelham Regional Public Schools Superintendent Michael Morris announced on Thursday that he was cleared to return to his role after taking a temporary leave in May, a decision that came amid a Title IX investigation into allegations that counselors at the Amherst Regional Middle School discriminated against transgender students.

“Our educators and staff provided a strong end-of-year experience for our students; they deserve our praise and respect for this challenging work in May and June, as well as for getting our summer programs off to a great start last week,” Morris wrote.

Morris said in May he was temporarily stepping away from his duties for health reasons. Days after his announcement, the Amherst-Pelham Education Association voted no confidence in Morris and Doreen Cunningham, the district’s assistant superintendent for diversity, equity, and human resources.

The union asked the School Committee to conduct its own investigation into Morris, alleging he failed to promptly address complaints of anti-LGBTQIA+ actions by some district staff members. They also demanded Cunningham’s resignation because of other concerns, which include allegations of unethical hiring practices and claims she created a “toxic” work environment.

Cunningham informed the School Committee at the time she would not resign. But she was placed on leave by then-Acting Superintendent Douglas Slaughter, who is also the district’s finance director. The district had launched an immediate search for an acting superintendent and appointed Slaughter nearly a week after Morris announced he was taking a leave.

Slaughter said in a message to the school district in May that Cunningham was placed on administrative leave “pending the conclusion of the current Title IX investigation.”

“Since this is a personnel matter, no further information can be shared until the investigation is complete and the District receives the independent investigator’s final report,” he said.

Amherst Regional High School’s student newspaper, The Graphic, first reported in early May that students, families, and staff alleged three counselors at Amherst Regional Middle School purposely misgendered students, failed to support students who faced gender-based bullying or harassment, and expressed religious beliefs in conversations with students and staff.

One parent told the publication that one of the counselors routinely misgendered her child, even when the student wore a hat with a large pin with their pronouns on it. The parent told the newspaper she had raised concerns about the counselor and overall school climate for more than a year before she filed a Title IX complaint in April.

On May 15, Morris told the Globe in an email statement that he had received a complaint in April from a family to investigate staff members at the middle school. He said he worked with the district’s Title IX officer to “secure an outside attorney” who specializes in Title IX investigations.

Chris Herland, president of the Amherst-Pelham Education Association, said in a statement sent to the Globe on Thursday that the union “looks forward to the completion of the Title IX investigation and the results being made public.”

