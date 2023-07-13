Best things to do in Rhode Island this week: July 14-21

The Counting Crows are coming to PVD this week along with Dashboard Confessional, a solid double-bill. The 10th Fringe Fest, fireworks, trolleys and mushroom hikes. Let’s gooo.

PROVIDENCE RESTAURANT WEEKS

There’s still time to dig in. PVD’s Restaurant Weeks runs now through July 22 and the menus are lit. Find prix fixe menus, deals and specials. For example, try out dinner at Providence Oyster Bar for $42. You might start with lobster wontons, before digging into grilled bistro steak frites with parmigiano truffle fries, and garlicky green beans. For dessert? House-made tiramisu. Other choices outside the city include the Hobbit Hole-filled land of Richmond’s Preserve Sporting Club & Residences for a $45 dinner and the luxe Double Barrel Steak By David Burke. You might start with smoked pastrami-spiced salmon with mustard seed vinaigrette, then indulge in filet mignon with garlic mashed potatoes, spinach and béarnaise, followed by triple chocolate mousse cake with raspberry sauce, candied almonds and white chocolate chips. #PVDEats Details here.

PROVIDENCE BIENNIAL

The Providence Biennial for Contemporary Art collabs with the WaterFire Arts Center for two exhibitions on view in the center’s Main Hall and gallery now through Aug. 20. Both “POIESIS: Street Culture & The Art of the City” and “REMEDY” explore the theme “Commemoration.” 475 Valley St., Providence. Learn more here and here.

CLASSIC HITS

Classical music fans, you can also rejoice: the 2023 Newport Classical Music Festival packs some two dozen concerts in and around Newport’s historic mansions and venues this month. Ticket prices vary. Details here. On the docket this week:

Norwegian violinist Eldbjørg Hemsing plays at the Breakers July 14 at 8 p.m.

Festival artists join for an afternoon concert at Newport’s Emmanuel Church at 3 p.m. July 15.

Mezzo-Soprano Heather Gallagher and Baritone Joseph Parrish join festival artists for a morning recital of art song (“Lieder” in German) at the Elms July 19 at 11 a.m.

Toast the 54th Newport Classical Music Festival with an intimate celebration with clarinetist Anthony McGill, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at the Redwood Library & Athenæum. July 21 at 8 p.m.

SUMMER BLOCKBUSTERS

For some old-school outdoor fun with your whole crew, it’s the drive-in, baby. Misquamicut Drive-In screens a mix of old and modern blockbuster classics: “Mamma Mia” July 14, “Grease” July 15, “Back to the Future” July 16, and “The 40-year-old Virgin” July 19. How is that movie almost 20 years old? Will there be a “60-year-old Husband” sequel? And if so, will Paul Rudd still look the same? These are the questions that keep me up at night. Lot opens 6:30 p.m., previews 8 p.m., movie 9 p.m. bring your crew: $25 per carload. 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly.

MAMMA MIA!

Mamma Mia, it’s more Mamma Mia! This time, it’s an ABBA tribute at PPAC with “Mania: the ABBA Tribute Band” July 15 at 8 p.m. I already have “Fernando” stuck in my head. Get ready to sing together on this one, PVD. $13. Details here; artist info. here.

PIG ROAST AND BEER

…Carnivores are already drooling. Linesider Brewing and South County Barbecue team for a summertime pig roast with “all the fixin’s” live music, line-dancing, and beer for purchase. July 15 5-8 p.m. at LineSider Brewing 1485 South County Trail, East Greenwich. From $25. Details here.

FUNGI AMONG US

If you’ve seen Netflix’s “Fantastic Fungi’' and want to know more about our local ‘shrooms, Norman Bird Sanctuary hosts a “Mushroom Hunting Guided Walk” July 15 from 2-4 p.m. “Mushroom identification will be explored in-depth with an emphasis on mushroom photography,” according to billing. Learn “science-based, safe methods to experience the amazing world of wild mushrooms.” 583 3rd Beach Road, Middletown. Details here.

I WON’T BACK DOWN

…From hearing Tom Petty songs played live. Catch “Damn the Torpedoes: A Tom Petty Tribute” at the Greenwich Odeum July 15. Because Tom Petty. Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. From $33. 59 Main St., East Greenwich. Details here.

MCCOY’S FINAL INNING

Goodbye, McCoy Stadium! Pawtucket hosts its final “Final Inning” fireworks show at McCoy July 16 starting at 3 p.m. Take the field for food, games, bounce house, face-painting, crafts, music, with fireworks at 9:20 p.m. Some 3,000 PawSox fans will be allowed on the field for fireworks. (Voters approved a ballot measure to build a high school on the property last fall.) Details here.

10th PROVIDENCE FRINGE FEST

Providence, it’s time to get weird. The 10th FringePVD: The Providence Fringe Festival, runs now through July 16-29, bringing together all types of artists and performances. What’s a fringe fest? According to the US Association of Fringe Fests: Generally speaking, Fringes are focused on the performing arts — spotlighting theater, dance, puppetry, music, visual arts, and spoken word; and are uncensored— from family-friendly to bawdy and burlesque.” Individual fests vary. PVD has a variety of artists performing the next two weeks at various venues. This week’s highlights include an opening night “Let’s Fringe” reception at the WaterFire Arts Center roof deck July 16 from 5-7 p.m. Learn more here.

BILINGUAL GREAT GATSBY

Gatsby believed in the green light. And now, the Rhode Island Latino Arts in association with Trinity Repertory Company, perform a bilingual Spanish-English retelling of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic with “La Luz Verde.” The show will tour outdoor parks throughout Rhode Island now through Aug. 2. Catch it July 17 at Payne Park, Pawtucket at 6:30 p.m., and July 20, Dexter Park, Providence at 6:30 p.m. All performances are free — BYO blankets and chairs. Details here.

COUNTING CROWS WITH DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL

Sure way to tell a ‘90s kid: Do they know every word to every song on “August and Everything After,” “Recovering the Satellites” and “This Desert Life”? Did they listen to “Across a Wire: Live in New York City” on their Sony Discman repetitively? I’ll see you at PPAC to shout for “Rain King” and “Round Here” when the Counting Crows play July 18 on their “Banshee Session” tour with Dashboard Confessional. 7:30 p.m. Tickets from $56.50. Details here.

BUY ME SOME PEANUTS AND CRACKERJACK

If you’re a baseball fan over 55, it’s your lucky week. PACE-RI partners with the Newport Gulls for free admission to the Gulls game for Rhode Island residents 55+ July 19 at 3 p.m. (Don’t feel old; George Clooney is 62.) The Newport Gulls are a summer collegiate baseball team; and six-time champions of the New England Collegiate Baseball League, according to their website. Watch them face the Upper Valley Nighthawks from Hartford, Vt., at 3 p.m. Bring a valid Rhode Island ID to the Cardines Field box office. #GoGulls. Game is at 4:05 p.m. Cardines Field, 20 America’s Cup Ave., Newport. 401-845-6832. Details here.

RIVERFIRE

We love our fire-and-river celebrations here in Rhody. Head to Wakefield’s RiverFire July 20, 6-8:30 p.m., with a farmers market from 5-8 p.m. at the Wakefield Baptist Church, (236 Main St.) Stroll the area to find free live music, as well as The Contemporary Theater outdoor stage (ticketed), local vendors, and fires along the river lit at 6:30 p.m. Details here.

NEWPORT DANCE FEST

No need to bring your dancing shoes, just a picnic and chairs to watch talented dancers outdoors as the Newport Contemporary Ballet presents the Newport Dance Festival July 18-23. Head to the outdoor festival stage at the Great Friends Meeting House in Newport. “Each evening the performance features a unique lineup of dances drawn on the talent, artistry, and unique styles of the festival’s five visiting dance companies, and Newport’s resident Newport Contemporary Ballet,” according to event billing. 21 Farewell St. Tickets from $39. Details here.

ROCKY POINT, FOOD TRUCKS

Rhody summer in four words. On July 15, head to Rocky Point Park for “We Be Jammin’ With Food Trucks Summer Family Fun Day.” Stroll the grounds, nosh from some 20 food trucks, bring a chair and soak up the live music and sun by Narragansett Bay. Free admission, pay for what you eat. 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. 1 Rocky Point Ave., Warwick. Details here.

GALLERY NIGHT JULY 20

Gallery Night is part of what makes PVD the Creative Capital. Hop a trolley, take a walking tour, or make-your-own tour. On July 20, find five free guided tours heading to different art spaces, galleries, and museums. Tours leaves from and return to The Graduate Hotel (11 Dorrance St.) at 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., and 6:15 p.m. A 6:30 p.m. tour leaves from and returns to the WaterFire Arts Center (475 Valley St.) Learn more here.

FREE PIZZA AND THE BLUES

I’m pretty sure free pizza is the cure to the blues, but Wakefield’s The Pump House combines them July 16 with Rhody’s own blues legend Duke Robillard, free pizza and full bar. The Woonsocket-born blues rocker/ multiple Grammy-nominee co-founded New England favorites Roomful Of Blues in Westerly in 1967, and was tapped by Bob Dylan to play on “Time out of Mind.” Don’t miss it. $25. Doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. 1464 Kingstown Road, Wakefield. Details here.

THE SUITCASE JUNKET

The Suitcase Junket needs to be seen live. With streaming or on CD, Massachusetts’ Matt Lorenz, aka The Suitcase Junket, sounds like a four-piece rock-blues band. Onstage, you see he’s just one dude rocking weird, handmade, found-object instruments: a guitar he rescued from a dumpster, a drum he fashioned from his own baby shoe and a gas can, a salvaged toy keyboard, a box of bones and silverware. “I like taking the idea of any instrument ever and broadening the concept of what I can make it,” he told me when I interviewed him. See it to believe it. July 21 at 7 p.m. at Norman Bird Sanctuary, presented via Newport Live. $35. Details here; learn more here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.