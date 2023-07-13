Cannabis-related emergency room visits rose among children and teens during the pandemic, study finds

Such visits were far less common among younger children – but increased more dramatically and stayed at higher levels, according to the article in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

More than 90 percent of these visits were from people ages 15 to 24, but the increase in this group occurred primarily in 2020 and returned to prepandemic levels by 2022.

Emergency departments around the country saw a notable increase in cannabis-related visits from children, teens, and young adults from 2020 through 2022, according to a study published Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The report found that after the pandemic started, the rate of weekly emergency room visits for cannabis tripled among children age 10 and younger and increased by 50 percent among children age 11 to 14.

“The findings from the study show that we have an increasing issue on our hands in terms of rising cannabis-involved emergency room visits,” said Douglas R. Roehler, the study’s lead author. “ER staff needs to be aware so they can provide appropriate treatment. Secondly, it’s important for youth to have access to appropriate preventive care in their communities.” Additionally, he added, adults who use cannabis in households with children must keep their products locked away.

As marijuana becomes more readily available and also much more potent, young people can easily consume too much, resulting in jitteriness, paranoia, heart palpitations and sometimes severe, intractable vomiting, doctors say.

Occasionally young children find cannabis gummies or other edibles that belong to another household member and eat them like candy. A parent may find them acting strangely or even unconscious without knowing what happened.

“With potency rising and cannabis stores proliferating, it’s not surprising to see an increase in cannabis-related emergency room visits,” said Dr. Kevin P. Hill, director of the Division of Addiction Psychiatry at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. “Many users still don’t know a lot of the basic facts about cannabis that could make it safer.”

Hill faulted state governments for giving more attention to licensing issues than to safety and education.

Two emergency room doctors in Boston said they frequently see young people suffering from cannabis intoxication. Especially with younger children it can often be difficult to confirm the cause, requiring numerous scans and tests.

Cannabis-involved emergency department visits started increasing well before the pandemic, said Roehler, who is an epidemiologist for the Cannabis Strategy Unit in the Division of Overdose Prevention at CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control.

Asked why the striking increase occurred among the younger children, Roehler said, “That’s the question of the day. We don’t know.” He noted that other data show no increase in cannabis use among high schoolers, even though emergency visits are increasing.

The youngsters may be consuming more potent forms of cannabis, or unintentional ingestions may be increasing, he speculated. It’s also possible that, as cannabis use has become legal in more places and more socially acceptable, kids may be more willing to tell medical personnel that they consumed it, he said.

The study also found that starting in the second half of the 2020-2021 school year, females were more likely than males to seek emergency room care for cannabis, suggesting that girls are more likely to turn to the drug as a coping mechanism.





