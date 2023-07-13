Central Falls man arrested for entering US Capitol on Jan. 6

Rodriguez was found along with other defendants during the riot inside a Senate office that had its window smashed from the outside, according to an FBI affidavit. He was escorted out of the Capitol by police, but returned to the window ledge from outside, looking for his cellphone that was charging inside the office.

Juan Rodriguez was taken into custody in Central Falls on Thursday, the FBI’s Boston division announced, more than two years after the pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C., where rioters stormed the Capitol during the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. — Another Rhode Island man has been arrested by federal authorities in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Rodriguez was charged with four counts including entering a restricted building, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

An FBI affidavit said that Juan Rodriguez of Central Falls, R.I., asked officers for his cellphone, which he had left charging in office S202 inside the US Capitol building. COURTESY OF FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION

Photos included in court documents show Rodriguez wearing a black and yellow “Batman” beanie inside the Capitol rotunda, and another photo shows him on the ledge talking to officers through the smashed glass.

Juan Rodriguez, in the yellow hat, is walked through the Rotunda and out the Rotunda door of the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the FBI. COURTESY OF FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION

Agents served Google with a search warrant and used location data from Rodriguez’ phone to tie him to the Capitol riot. The FBI interviewed Rodriguez this past September, where he acknowledged he attended the Trump rally on Jan. 6, and identified himself in photos wearing the beanie.

“He confirmed he was in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021 to attend the Trump rally,” the affidavit states. “He denied entering the Capitol.”

Rodriguez could not immediately be reached for comment.

Hundreds of people who entered the Capitol building on Jan. 6 were initially allowed to leave the grounds, but were later arrested as part of a massive federal investigation into the riot. The FBI has been tracking down defendants across the country, utilizing social media photos, videos and surveillance images.

The FBI Boston division, which covers Rhode Island, has made 27 arrests. Rodriguez is the 4th defendant from Rhode Island.

Bernard Joseph Sirr of North Kingstown, a former employee at the R.I. Nuclear Science Center, was sentenced to two months in prison earlier this year for shoving police officers during the insurrection.

Timothy Desjardins of Providence is facing charges of attacking officers with a broken table leg as they tried to stop a mob in a tunnel area. Desjardins is behind bars at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Rhode Island for an armed standoff with Providence Police in November 2021 and an unrelated road rage shooting in September of that year.

Another Rhode Island defendant, William Cotton of Hopkinton, is scheduled to be sentenced in September after pleading guilty to entering the Senate wing of the Capitol during the riot.

Rodriguez made an initial appearance in the case in U.S. District Court in Rhode Island on Thursday. He was released on $10,000 bond and ordered not to travel outside New England, according to court records. He cannot enter Washington, D.C., other than for court proceedings.





Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephMachado.