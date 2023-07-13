Community College System of N.H. to increase need-based financial aid for 2023

Mark Rubenstein, the chancellor of the Community College System of New Hampshire, said this will allow the school system to boost aid for 1,000 to 1,500 students. The system includes seven community colleges around the state that enroll around 21,000 students per year, including 12,000 in degree programs.

The Legislature included $3 million to fund the program in the state budget that became law in June .

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Community College System of New Hampshire announced Wednesday that it will increase need-based financial aid for students who are eligible in the 2023 -2024 school year.

The new program, dubbed the Promise Program, will cover the gap between how much aid students receive and the total cost of tuition and enrollment fees. Rubenstein said the amount per student could vary widely.

The aid will go to students who are eligible for Pell grants and enrolled in at least six credits per semester. Students who apply for federal student aid and complete the FAFSA will be automatically considered for the new aid program.

Get N.H. Morning Report

There is still time to apply for federal financial aid for the fall semester, Rubenstein said.

Last year, Rubenstein said there were 2,754 New Hampshire students who received Pell grants, including around 100 students in the nursing program and 100 in early childhood education. He expects money through the new Promise Program will last for around a year, and said the community college would ask the legislature to continue funding the program in the future if it works well.

“What we said to the legislature was ‘Give us an opportunity to show that this has an impact,” he said. “These are students who are contributing in the coming years to critical needs in our workforce, delivering health care, delivering services for the state.”

Rubenstein said other states have enacted similar programs, including Tennessee, Washington, Maine, Vermont, and Massachusetts.

“We found ourselves surrounded by other states making these investments and we felt that New Hampshire had the need, not to simply keep up with our neighbors, but to provide opportunities for New Hampshire students,” he said.

Patrice Benard is one student at Manchester Community College who hopes to use the financial aid toward her education. At 56, Benard said she decided to go back to school as she navigates a divorce. She was a stay-at-home mom to four kids for more than 30 years but now, she said, earning $15 an hour as a secretary is only enough to pay for her rent.

“I have to be able to support myself,” she said. Earning $15 an hour, “I can’t put food on the table or gas in the car, so I need something else. I need to make more money.”

But pursuing a degree is an additional expense, and Benard said she was unsure how she could afford it. “I have to get help,” she said. She said she plans to apply for federal student aid after learning about the new program.

Benard is taking a course in PC applications this summer and plans to study to become a paralegal.

“I was afraid, but now I feel confident that I can still go to college,” she said. “I can do this again. It’s very encouraging.”

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com.