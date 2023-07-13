Cranston School Committee member charged with embezzling from parent-teacher group

Norberg, a Republican who won her School Committee seat by 50 votes last year, was charged with multiple crimes Wednesday including unlawful appropriation, embezzlement, filing a false document and obstructing a police officer.

The Rhode Island State Police said Tera Norberg first embezzled funds from the Stone Hill Elementary Parent Teacher Group, then later created a phony document claiming to identify a different culprit.

CRANSTON, R.I. — An elected member of the Cranston School Committee has been arrested for allegedly stealing at least $3,000 from an elementary school parent-teacher group.

State Police Major Kenneth Moriarty told the Globe the financial crimes unit has identified $3,000 in stolen funds so far, but is still actively investigating and is expecting the number to increase. He said the case came to their attention earlier this month, when the Cranston School Department launched an internal investigation into “possible missing funds.”

Advertisement

Booking photo of Tera Norberg, a Cranston School Committee member charged with embezzlement. R.I. State Police

The parent teacher group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, lists Norberg as its principal officer on IRS filings.

Get Rhode Island News Alerts Sign up to get breaking news and interesting stories from Rhode Island in your inbox each weekday. Enter Email Sign Up

A news release from the State Police says the school department’s business office had asked Norberg to provide bank statements for the organization after discovering the potential issue.

“Ms. Norberg initially reported discovering theft from the account and claimed to have identified the responsible individual,” the police statement said. “She even went so far as to provide a notarized document to the Business Office, stating that the culprit would fully reimburse the stolen funds.”

Police went on to say that Norberg later admitted “she had fabricated the identity of the guilty party and had, in fact, stolen the missing funds using a debit card associated with the parent teacher group.”

Norberg could not immediately be reached for comment. She was released on her own recognizance following the arrest, and is scheduled to be arraigned in October.

Cranston Superintendent Jeannine Nota-Masse said the school department is fully cooperating with the police investigation, but declined to comment on the case.

Advertisement

Spokesperson Jennifer Cowart said in a statement that no school department funds were affected, while also declining to comment further.

It’s not immediately clear how much money Norberg was controlling in the parent teacher group. The group’s most recent IRS filing lists gross receipts of less than $50,000.

Mayor Ken Hopkins, a Republican, called the charges “both disappointing and concerning.”

“In that she has been formally charged, the judicial system will now take its course,” Hopkins said in a statement. “This is in no way a reflection of other officials who serve in public office in Cranston who are hardworking, honest people.”

“Occasionally, like in life, there are unfortunate incidences and allegations of wrongdoing,” Hopkins added. “Tera Norberg should decide her next steps on how to handle this matter.”

Norberg last fall won a two-year term representing Ward 5 on the Cranston School Committee with 2,143 votes over Arthur Scavitti’s 2,093.

If she were to resign, the Cranston City Charter says the School Committee would appoint her replacement. The charter also has a provision for voters to recall an elected official.









Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephMachado.