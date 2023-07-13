‘We are still asking for justice’: Family of Lynn man found dead in marsh last month criticizes police investigation

Dickson Joel De Los Reyes Gomez, 24, had been a promising young man who worked for his family’s granite business and nurtured dreams of becoming a doctor, said his father, Angel De Los Reyes. But he failed to come home after leaving a party in Chelsea early the morning of June 11.

Nearly a month after a Lynn man’s body was found in a Revere marsh , his grieving family is still seeking answers about what led to his death. They are also struggling with a troubling question: Did police do all they could do when relatives first reported him missing?

Advertisement

He took a Lyft ride to the area of American Legion Highway and Route 107, arriving less than 15 minutes later, and was dropped off by the driver, according to State Police. His phone dialed 911, and the call was received by Revere police. But they were unable to reach him, despite calling him back several times, officials have said.

Dickson “Joel” De Los Reyes. His body was found June 16, 2023 in Revere.

Dickson’s body was located by a State Police helicopter during a search June 16.

Officials have said there were no marks of trauma on Dickson’s body and are awaiting toxicology results from the autopsy. Investigators found no indication Dickson was the victim of a homicide, and officials have all offered their condolences.

But investigators and Dickson’s family have offered conflicting accounts on when the search began and how Lynn police responded when they learned he was missing. De Los Reyes said Lynn police didn’t immediately take a missing person’s report the day after Dickson disappeared, and a search only began after a private detective he hired located some of Dickson’s belongings.

“They haven’t taken this seriously,” De Los Reyes said in Spanish through an interpreter, referring to the authorities.

Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson, who speaks Spanish, met in person Tuesday with De Los Reyes and Dickson’s mother, Marta Gomez, to hear their concerns and offer condolences, Nicholson said in a statement. A follow-up meeting with police is also scheduled, he said.

Advertisement

“I reaffirmed that they deserve a complete and transparent investigation, which is ongoing, and the same access to public safety and justice as any other resident of our City,” Nicholson said. “I explained that the investigation was being handled by the State Police and promised to follow up to make sure they were getting their questions answered.”

But De Los Reyes remains critical of authorities’ handling of his son’s case and said they have not released much information about Dickson’s death.

He believes his son was the victim of a homicide, De Los Reyes said.

“We are still asking for justice. We want the law applied to us like anybody else, and we feel they are lying to us,” De Los Reyes said. “We feel like they are not helping us — we want results.”

Lynn police said they launched a search for Dickson after his family reported him missing June 12. That effort later grew to include other agencies, including State Police and the Suffolk district attorney’s office. It culminated with a State Police helicopter locating his body in the Rumney Marsh Reservation on June 16.

Lynn police, in a statement, said they are “committed to providing support to Dickson’s family during this difficult time in any way that we can.”

The Lynn Police headquarters. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The differing accounts also suggest there might have been some sort of breakdown in communication between family and authorities in the days after Dickson went missing.

Advertisement

The case comes amid greater scrutiny of how police handle reports of missing people of color, particularly Latinos.

Reina Morales-Rojas, 41, vanished over Thanksgiving weekend and loved ones reported her missing to Boston police. Two months passed before police notified the public, and Morales-Rojas remains missing.

Iván Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights, said the De Los Reyes family’s complaint about communication with authorities was concerning.

“Law enforcement should be much more transparent to help resolve investigations and build trust in communities of color,” Espinoza-Madrigal said.

Angel De Los Reyes said after Dickson never returned home to Lynn, his worried family went to the Lynn police station the following day, on June 12.

Angel De Los Reyes said police were slow to act. At first, no one at the Lynn police station was available who could speak Spanish, and they were told to come another time. The family unsuccessfully tried filing a missing person’s report with police in Revere, Chelsea, and Boston, he said before returning to Lynn to file the report.

Police in Chelsea and Revere declined to comment. Boston Police Sergeant Detective John Boyle said the department does not have a record of the family asking Boston police to file a report.

De Los Reyes said the search for his son did not begin until after he hired a private detective, who found some of Dickson’s belongings, including his shoes, jacket, and wallet, in the area where his body was eventually found, and alerted State Police.

Advertisement

Lynn police said in a statement that Dickson’s family reported him missing on the afternoon of June 12, a day after he failed to turn up. A family member who spoke English and Spanish helped an officer take a missing person’s report, which was immediately filed and entered into a national database, according to the statement.

The De Los Reyes family returned later that night to provide additional information, Lieutenant Rick Connick said in a follow-up e-mail. The family was not turned away when they attempted to file the missing person’s report, he said.

Multilingual officers were used during interviews conducted during the investigation, he said.

Lynn police said they began their investigation that afternoon and spoke to family members and friends. They also said they checked in with local hospitals and other police departments, pinged Dickson’s cell phone, and began searching the area where he lived, and where he was initially believed to have been dropped off by Lyft.

Over the next several days, they also collected surveillance footage, continued gathering information from friends and family, and determined that Dickson had not returned to Lynn, the statement said.

State Police joined the search June 15 after being notified by Chelsea police, according to State Police spokesperson David Procopio.

It was a State Police sergeant with the district attorney’s office searching the marsh by himself early the next morning who found a sneaker similar to the one Dickson was wearing, according to Procopio. Subsequent searches by detectives found his jacket and other items, and that afternoon, his body was spotted by a State Police helicopter, he said.

Advertisement

Procopio said the search by the State Police was not prompted by the private detective’s findings.

That day, the agency also posted news alerts about the search, Procopio said. In the evening, two State Police detectives and Lynn police notified the family that Dickson’s body had been recovered, he said.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss suffered by Mr. De Los Reyes’ family and again extend our condolences to them,” Procopio said. “In every missing persons investigation and search we conduct, our deepest hope is that we will find the missing person alive and bring him or her home safely to their loved ones.”

Angel De Los Reyes, speaking to the Globe, said his son was a student at Bunker Hill Community College. Dickson was inspired to become a doctor because he saw so many people in need, he said.

“That’s why he wanted to become a doctor — to help people,” De Los Reyes said.

He said his expressions of pain over losing his son were “coming from the bottom of my heart,” and he was speaking out so other families do not face a similar experience.

“It is really important for the Latin community to not just be quiet; we have our rights,” he said. ”Right now, justice is blind, it is voiceless.”

Correspondent Nick Stoico contributed to this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com. Emma Obregón Dominguez can be reached at emma.obregon@globe.com. Follow her on Instagram @eobredom.