Great white shark sightings reported in waters off Cape Cod

More than two dozen great white shark sightings and detections were reported off the coast of Cape Cod over the past week.
Between July 6 and 13, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app showed several tagged sharks were detected by buoys in the waters off Lecount Hollow Beach in Wellfleet and North Beach Island in Chatham. Confirmed sightings of sharks were also reported in various locations in Cape Cod Bay and in the waters off the outer and lower Cape, from Provincetown down to Monomoy Island.
Other recent reports on the Sharktivity app included a shark that was spotted by a surfer in the water near Nauset Lighthouse on July 9; a dead seal with evidence of shark bites found at a Provincetown beach on July 10; and a shark that was seen swimming 500 feet offshore south of Callanan’s Pass in Orleans on July 11.
On July 12 swimming was temporarily suspended due to white shark sightings at Head of the Meadow Beach, Coast Guard Beach, and Longnook Beach in Truro, according to the Twitter account MA Sharks run by shark biologist John Chisholm.
“Lots of activity today so get the @sharktivity app to stay up to date,” one of the tweets said.
‼️SHARK ALERT‼️ White shark sighting Longnook beach, swimming closed:11:15 am to 12:15 pm.— MA Sharks 🦈 (@MA_Sharks) July 12, 2023
The Sharktivity app was developed by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy to raise awareness of the presence of white sharks in local waters.
“The app sightings are fed by researchers, safety officials, and users that upload photos for confirmation,” the conservancy’s website states. “By enabling app users to report shark sightings and upload photos for confirmation, we are effectively crowd-sourcing critical data points on where sharks are spotted so as to reduce encounters and promote safety.”
