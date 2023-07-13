Great white shark sightings reported in waters off Cape Cod

More than two dozen great white shark sightings and detections were reported off the coast of Cape Cod over the past week.

Between July 6 and 13, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app showed several tagged sharks were detected by buoys in the waters off Lecount Hollow Beach in Wellfleet and North Beach Island in Chatham. Confirmed sightings of sharks were also reported in various locations in Cape Cod Bay and in the waters off the outer and lower Cape, from Provincetown down to Monomoy Island.

Other recent reports on the Sharktivity app included a shark that was spotted by a surfer in the water near Nauset Lighthouse on July 9; a dead seal with evidence of shark bites found at a Provincetown beach on July 10; and a shark that was seen swimming 500 feet offshore south of Callanan’s Pass in Orleans on July 11.