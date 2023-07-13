Kentucky man with 40 skulls in apartment arrested in case tied to Harvard Medical School human remains theft probe, officials say

The former manager of the medical school morgue, Cedric Lodge, 55, of Goffstown, N.H., is currently charged in federal court in Pennsylvania with conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods, along with aiding and abetting, records show. He has pleaded not guilty.

James Nott, 39, of Mt. Washington, Ky., made an initial appearance in federal court in that state Wednesday on the gun count, but the human remains case also brought investigators to his apartment, which they searched Tuesday and found the skulls, other remains, and a Harvard Medical School bag, legal filings show.

A Kentucky man who allegedly had some 40 human skulls in his apartment was arrested Tuesday on a gun charge in a case related to a federal probe involving the brazen alleged theft of human remains from the Harvard Medical School morgue, according to legal filings.

An indictment said that Lodge spent years diverting organs and cadaver parts that had been donated to the medical school’s Anatomical Gift Program for teaching purposes and were supposed to be cremated, sometimes taking the remains to his home before selling them to people in other states.

Among those who allegedly bought remains that had been gifted to the morgue was Jeremy Pauley, 41, of Pennsylvania, court records show. Pauley’s also been charged criminally in connection with the case.

An FBI affidavit in Nott’s case said he was allegedly linked to Pauley.

The filing said the two allegedly had Facebook conversations about “the sale and shipment of human remains” in May 2022, and that Nott identified himself on Facebook as William Burke.

That’s the same name of a notorious “serial killer active in Edinburgh [Scotland] between 1827 and 1828 along with his partner, William Hare,” the affidavit said, adding that Burke and Hare sold their victims’ bodies to a university lecturer in anatomy.

Nott also posted human remains including skulls for sale on his Facebook page as recently as June, according to the affidavit.

Federal authorities searched his apartment Tuesday and when he was asked if anyone was in the residence with him, Nott said “only my dead friends,” the filing said. Authorities said FBI agents recovered “human remains including approximately 40 human skulls, spinal cords, femurs, and hip bones.”

The filing said the skulls were decorated around the furniture and one was outfitted with a head scarf. Another was found on the mattress where Nott slept, the filing said.

Agents also seized an AK-47 rifle from Nott’s residence along with a number of fully loaded magazines, as well as “inert grenades and two plates for body armor,” the affidavit said.

Nott in August 2011 had pleaded guilty to federal charges of possessing an unregistered destructive device and possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of marijuana, after authorities seized a rifle with 19 loaded 20-round magazines from his residence as well as items that could fashion an explosive device, including “blasting caps, detonation cord, igniting devices, timed fuses, mercury switches, black powder primers, metal pipe with matching end caps,” the filing said.

He was sentenced to 30 months in that case, and his criminal record bars him from possessing guns, records show.

In the new case, Nott made his initial appearance Wednesday on a sole count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, records show. He did not enter a plea and was ordered detained after waiving a detention hearing. He’s slated for arraignment Aug. 4.

His federal public defender, Aaron M. Dyke, didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment. It wasn’t immediately clear if Nott will face any specific charges related to the skulls in his apartment.

Besides Lodge, Pauley, and Nott, the other defendants charged in connection with the case are Lodge’s wife, Denise Lodge; Candace Chapman Scott, of Little Rock, Ark.; Mathew Lampi, 52, of East Bethel, Minn.; Joshua Taylor, 46, of West Lawn, Pa.; and Katrina Maclean, 44, of Salem, Mass.

When word of the shocking case broke last month, Dr. George Q. Daley, dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Harvard University, and Dr. Edward M. Hundert, dean for Medical Education at Harvard Medical School, released a joint statement lamenting the “abhorrent betrayal” allegedly perpetrated at the morgue.

“We are appalled to learn that something so disturbing could happen on our campus — a community dedicated to healing and serving others,” Daley and Hundert wrote. “The reported incidents are a betrayal of HMS and, most importantly, each of the individuals who altruistically chose to will their bodies to HMS through the Anatomical Gift Program to advance medical education and research.”

According to Harvard Medical School, Lodge’s responsibilities included “preparing for and intaking anatomical donors’ bodies, coordinating embalming, overseeing the storage and movement of cadavers to and from teaching labs, and, when studies were complete, preparing remains to be transported to and from the external crematorium and, when appropriate, for burial.” He did not manage other employees, according to the school’s media relations team.

The deans noted that investigators believe Lodge acted without the knowledge or cooperation of anyone else at Harvard or at the medical school. Lodge was terminated from his job at Harvard on May 6, according to the university. Harvard and HMS are working to determine which donors may have been affected, the deans wrote.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.