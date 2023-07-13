Despite her revoked license, City Councilor Kendra Lara ‘regularly’ drove to City Hall

According to a city spokesperson, garage cameras show Lara drove to City Hall in a gray Honda Civic, matching the description of the unregistered, uninsured vehicle that police say she was driving in the June 30 crash.

City officials, who reviewed video footage in response to a public records request from the Globe, said Lara routinely drove to and parked in City Hall’s executive garage, including just days before she swerved into a Jamaica Plain home late last month, in an accident that has raised glaring questions about her driving history.

City Councilor Kendra Lara “regularly” drove to work at Boston City Hall, a city spokesperson said Thursday, even though she has not had a valid driver’s license for a decade.

Advertisement

The city did not immediately release the footage itself as attorneys continue to review the Globe’s records request for potential security exemptions, and officials say they preserve video footage from the garage for only 30 days. But the confirmation is the latest indication that Lara has not refrained from driving even though she has not had a valid license since 2013.

Several City Hall employees told the Globe this week that they have seen Lara drive into City Hall for well over a year, throughout her term as a councilor. Two of the employees specifically said they had seen her drive a Honda Civic, the same color cited in the police report.

A police investigator determined Lara was driving at least 53 miles per hour, and perhaps as fast as 59 miles per hour, when she struck a home on Centre Street last month, in a crash that sent her 7-year-old son to Boston Children’s Hospital for stitches. Police reports say her son was not in a booster seat, as required by law.

Lara has not returned repeated Globe requests for comment, but over the weekend issued a general apology to her district, writing: “We are all accountable for our actions, and I am no different.”

Advertisement

On her social media, Lara has made it no secret that she routinely drives in her daily life.

“If you see me driving in JP playing stick season at full volume, no you didn’t,” she tweeted in December 2022.

“Goddards campus is so beautiful in the winter, makes me want to drive up to Vermont!” she tweeted in February 2022. Two months later, she tweeted that “when we had that snowstorm I drove to Vermont for the day with Zaire.”

But the first-term councilor also seems to have been aware that she did not have a valid driver’s license. Her driving record indicates that as long ago as January 2022, she applied for a Mass ID — a government-issued identification card for Massachusetts residents over 14 who do not hold a driver’s license.

“She knew she was suspended — that’s why she applied for an ID card,” not a driver’s license, said Brian Simoneau, an attorney who specializes in Massachusetts license suspensions and reinstatement. “Instead of addressing it, she chose to disregard it. … She made the decision to drive anyway.”

According to a police report about the recent crash, Lara’s license was suspended in 2013 after she failed to pay a fine for not wearing a seat belt. Massachusetts revoked her license after she was cited for a driving violation in Connecticut, where she missed a court date after failing to obey a traffic signal in 2014, according to her driving record.

Advertisement

Reinstating her license years ago “would have been very simple,” Simoneau said, and could have even been done online. Now that Lara has been without a valid license for so long, Simoneau said, she would have to pay the affiliated fees and also take a full written and road exam again before reinstating her license.

Lawyers who routinely deal with vehicle infractions said they do not anticipate Lara would serve any prison time, though certain offenses — including driving with a suspended license — are criminal misdemeanors that can carry that penalty. Instead, Simoneau predicted, Lara might be placed on probation, and she will likely be on the hook for damages to the Jamaica Plain home she struck.

But even if the legal consequences are modest, the political fallout could be more damaging. Lara, who is running this fall for her second term on the City Council, faces two challengers: Benjamin Weber, an attorney who lives in Jamaica Plain, and William King, an IT director who lives in West Roxbury.

King said in an interview Thursday that residents of the district have expressed “a desire for new leadership,” both before and after the accident.

“It’s the job of any elected official to be a role model and lead by example,” King said, and “Councilor Lara has unequivocally failed there.”

Weber, for his part, said Lara “should be given an opportunity to present her side of the story before we pass judgment.”

Advertisement

“But as a JP parent,” he added, “and someone who walked his kids to and from school for 10 years in the area of the accident, I would be alarmed if anyone drove as fast as the reports indicate through that intersection.”

Lara, who is known as one of the council’s staunch progressives on issues ranging from housing to police accountability, represents some of the city’s most diverse and liberal neighborhoods in Jamaica Plain, as well as some of its whitest and most conservative communities, in West Roxbury. She is particularly vulnerable in West Roxbury.

Jacquetta Van Zandt, a political strategist and host of the “Politics and Prosecco” videocast program, predicted the fallout will cost Lara the election, calling the string of violations “indefensible.”

“She has a space and a platform to govern society. If you’re governing society, and you are not following the rule of law, I have an issue with that,” Van Zandt said. “That speaks to your character, and how you plan to govern — and that to me is more serious than anything else.”

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.