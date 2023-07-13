Former Harvard president Larry Summers urges elite colleges to end legacy admissions

In addition to ending legacy preference, Summers recommended elite institutions take other steps to level the playing field for applicants, among them: reconsidering preferences for athletes in “aristocrat sports,” eliminating early admission options, and expanding enrollment numbers.

“After this earthquake from the court, I hope that elite institutions will broaden their focus from diversifying the racial composition of their ivory towers to additional dimensions of diversity and broadening their commitment to opportunity and social justice,” Summers, who also served as US Treasury secretary, wrote in a recent Washington Post op-ed.

Following the Supreme Court’s landmark decision to end race-conscious college admissions , former Harvard president Larry Summers is calling on elite institutions to eliminate preferences that favor children of alumni.

“Unless universities now respond dramatically and innovatively, the likely result will be degradation of an American university system that is the envy of the world,” he wrote.

A spokesperson for Harvard declined to comment on the op-ed.

An analysis of Harvard admissions data, which became public through the affirmative action case, found that legacies made up about 14 percent of students accepted to the university between 2010 and 2015.

Summers, who led Harvard from 2001-2006 and remains an economics professor, helped write Harvard’s brief for a 2003 Supreme Court case that upheld the use of affirmative action. Harvard and the University of North Carolina were at the center of the recent court ruling.

With affirmative action overturned, legacy admissions have come under increased scrutiny as another practice at odds with fair admissions.

A federal complaint filed earlier this month by the group Lawyers for Civil Rights asked investigators to declare Harvard’s donor and legacy preferences “discriminatory” and revoke access to federal funds until the university ceases the practice. Nearly 70 percent of donor-related and legacy applicants are white, marking a form of race-based discrimination, according to the complaint.

A National Bureau of Economic Research analysis of Harvard admissions from 2014 to 2019 found that the children and relatives of alumni were nearly six times more likely to be admitted than non-legacy applicants.

Though Harvard has vowed to uphold diversity in the wake of the affirmative action ban, it has stayed mum on the issue of legacy and donor-related admissions. Peer institutions like MIT and University of Massachusetts Amherst have abolished the practice.

Summers, who supported affirmative action but wrote in the op-ed that he always had misgivings about its potential to favor “prep-school-attending minority children of wealthy parents with Ivy League degrees,” framed the current moment as both a crossroads and an opportunity for top universities to expand education access.

“The question for America’s elite institutions is this: Will they define their greatness by their exclusivity, while debating who will be the privileged few?” Summers wrote. “Or will they take truly affirmative action, and use their vast resources and great human and social capital to include as many people as possible?”

Maliya Ellis can be reached at maliya.ellis@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @EllisMaliya.