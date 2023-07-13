Person shot in Mattapan; has life threatening injuries

The call for the shooting at 35 Fessenden St. came in shortly after 2 p.m., according to Boston police. A police spokesperson said the victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered life threatening.

A person was shot in Mattapan on Thursday afternoon, police said.

There was no immediate information available on the victim’s age or gender. No arrests have been made.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

