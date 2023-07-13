Matthew Nilo, lawyer accused in string of Charlestown sexual assaults, arraigned on new rape, assault charges

His hands clasped in front of him, Nilo entered his plea to the new charges. A clerk magistrate set bail at $50,000 cash, which Nilo planned to post immediately, according to his lawyer.

Nilo, 35, was arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on seven new charges, including one count of both rape and aggravated rape, three counts of assault to rape, and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person aged 14 or over, according to legal filings.

Matthew James Nilo, the New Jersey lawyer accused in a string of Charlestown sexual assaults dating back some 15 years, pleaded not guilty Thursday to new charges related to four sexual assaults in the North End around the same time.

His next hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 14.

Nilo, who attended Boston Latin School and who formerly lived in the North End, has pleaded not guilty to charges of raping three women and attempting to rape a fourth in 2007 and 2008.

With the new charges, which a grand jury indicted him on last month, Nilo stands accused of raping or sexually assaulting eight women in 2007 and 2008.

“Mr. Nilo denies all the allegations, including the latest charges,” his lawyer, Joseph Cataldo, said in a statement after last month’s indictment. “You can expect both a legal and factual challenge to the government’s case.”

According to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office, Nilo attacked four women in the North End, including two attacks on the same woman 11 days apart. Hayden’s office said the assaults happened in January 2007, July 2007, January 2008, and July 2008.

“The incidents followed a similar pattern. The victims were attacked while they were walking alone, in the dark, either at night or early in the morning,” Hayden’s office said after Nilo was indicted last month.

Nilo was brought back to Boston from the New Jersey apartment he shares with his fiancee in late May after a cold case investigation by Boston police and federal authorities allegedly connected him to the Charlestown assaults. Prosecutors have alleged that Nilo picked up women downtown and brought them to Terminal Street in Charlestown, where he assaulted them.

Hayden said in June that more information on the new charges will be disclosed when Nilo is arraigned.

“But I can tell you today that DNA evidence played a role in these new indictments,” Hayden said.

Authorities have said they used a combination of new procedures to connect Nilo to the Charlestown rapes. Those cases were among 100 such cases that Boston police have reinvestigated over the past few years through a federal grant to reexamine old DNA samples with current improved technology.

The police worked with the FBI to conduct forensic genetic genealogy testing, which involves running a DNA profile against databases for familial matches, rather than a direct match.

Nilo’s lawyer has said he intends to challenge the constitutionality of such evidence collected by police and prosecutors used to arrest Nilo.

One of the women whom authorities say Nilo assaulted in Charlestown spoke out against him in an interview last month after he was granted bail.

“I’m just upset right now that he ... has lived this lavish lifestyle and all these people that think they know him have no idea how evil he is, and how evil these crimes were,” she said. “I just hope that I can help encourage somebody else to come forward.”

