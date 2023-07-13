Montpelier bustles with cleanup efforts after flood waters swamp local businesses

“There’s just so much more water than we thought was going to come in,” said co-owner Wes Hamilton.

But instead of preparing to serve the lunch rush, the crew of about 50 workers were sweeping gallons of water — mixed with mud and sewage — out of the restaurant’s main dining room.

MONTPELIER, Vt. — There was a buzz in the air Thursday morning inside the Three Penny Taproom, a popular restaurant and bar in downtown Montpelier. Employees chatted with each other while soft pop music played through the speakers.

The Three Penny had reopened just two weeks earlier after completing a renovation.

“It was unfortunate timing,” said Hamilton, who has run the restaurant for 14 years.

Other local businesses in the nation’s smallest capital city — with a population of about 8,000 — were facing similar situations after the swollen Winooski River flooded Montpelier’s downtown area Tuesday.

Roughly 50 to 100 businesses suffered flood damage, estimated Katie Trautz, director of Montpelier Alive, a group that supports downtown stores. Nearly all of the businesses are locally owned, she said.

The group is still collecting estimates of financial damage, Trautz said, but one business had reported almost $1 million in losses.

Wes Hamilton, co-owner of Three Penny Taproom, posed for a portrait on the back steps of the restaurant amid flood-damaged equipment in Montpelier, Vt., after many businesses and homes on the street and surrounding areas were severely damaged due to major flooding. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

The state had received as much as 9 inches of rain Sunday and Monday, and more is on the way, complicating recovery efforts.

At a morning press conference Thursday, Governor Phil Scott advised Vermonters to do necessary errands early in the day, before a flash flood warning went into effect during the afternoon and into the night. Conditions could spawn a tornado, he said.

And the state is expected to get heavy rain over the weekend, according to forecasters.

“The period we are more concerned about is Sunday because that could be more widespread and heavier, but not nearly on the scale of what we saw earlier in the week,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Seth Kutikoff.

Volunteers and employees of Bear Pond Books on Main Street in Montpelier, Vt., cleaned out the basement of the store. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

The Vermont National Guard was running water distribution out of Edward F. Knapp State Airport in Berlin, just outside Montpelier. About 20 people were assisting distribution to Woodstock, Ludlow, Marshfield, and Morrisville on Thursday, said public affairs officer Captain Mikel Arcovitch.

Ludlow and Morrisville were receiving the bulk of that aid, with 40 pallets of water sent to each town, he said.

Flooding isn’t a rarity for Montpelier, which was hit hard by Hurricane Irene in 2011. But several business owners said they had not experienced rainwater levels so high before.

At Bear Pond Books on Main Street, several feet of water ruined bookshelves in the middle of the store. Books placed higher than 4 feet on shelves attached to the wall survived the flood. Those any lower were gone.

The bookstore has been a cornerstone in the community since 1992 and has been owned by Montpelier resident Robert Kasow since 2006.

Kasow said his primary focus Thursday was to clear out the basement so crews could get in and replace the flooring as soon as possible to stop mildew from overtaking the building.

“Once we get all of our furniture and our floors squared away, we’ll try to get more people to help us restock everything,” Kasow added.

The store was planning a 50th-anniversary event in August, Kasow said. He’s hoping that will now double as a reopening party.

Montpelier Alive led a cleanup coordination, connecting hundreds of volunteers with store owners, who had to simply walk up to a folding table in the center of town and describe what they needed.

Damaged books were thrown out at Bear Pond Books on Main Street in Montpelier, Vt., after many businesses and homes on the street and surrounding areas were severely damaged due to major flooding. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

Several shops turned volunteers away when they got overrun with offers of help.

Hamilton, co-owner of Three Penny, drove into town Tuesday afternoon to see the damage: 4 feet of standing water on the restaurant’s main floor, massive refrigerators turned upside down, and a destroyed basement.

Another 12 inches and the water would have reached over the bar, Hamilton said. He said he wasn’t sure the restaurant would have survived that.

“We would have been looking at realistically just rebuilding the entire place, which is not something we would really be able to afford,” he said.

A person walked by damaged restaurant equipment off Main Street in Montpelier, Vt., after many businesses and homes on the street and surrounding areas were severely damaged due to major flooding. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe





Robert Kasow, the owner of Bear Pond Books, posed for a portrait in the store on Main Street in Montpelier, Vt., after many businesses and homes on the street and surrounding areas were severely damaged due to major flooding. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

Similar scenes played out in neighboring Barre and in Bridgewater, where the Ottauquechee River spilled its banks, and in Ludlow, where the Black River sent floodwaters surging into several restaurants co-owned by chef Andrew Molen. Sam’s Steakhouse, he said, is likely closed for good after the water inside reached nearly 7 feet high.

“The only thing that’s probably gonna be salvageable is the silverware, and even then, after being in that muck for so long, you wash everything, do you really want to put that on the table? It’s pretty intense what happened,” Molen said.

But Molen said he hasn’t focused on cleaning up yet, because the first order of business has been making sure local residents and first responders stay fed. His crew has been cooking at one of the restaurants that remain functional and using ATVs through standing water to bring the meals to a local community center.

Senator Bernie Sanders, an Independent of Vermont, said the flooding was the worst natural disaster to strike Vermont since 1927, when flooding killed approximately 100 people, including the lieutenant governor. No flood-related deaths had been reported by the state as of Thursday afternoon.

Around a corner of Main Street in Montpelier, The North Branch Cafe was largely unscathed. The reason? Three clunky stone steps that owner Lauren Parker, 66, said she’s complained about for years.

“I have cursed these stairs since the day we rented this space because they’re so hard to get up for some people,” Parker said, pointing outside her shop. “But they have saved us.”

As one of the few operating shops in Montpelier on Thursday, Parker was running the shop on a “pay what you can” system, giving other small business owners and volunteers iced tea and cookies.

Nick DeNoia was able to open up his business, Capital Dry Cleaners, on Wednesday after the one-story building was spared from damage. But, with more flash flooding potentially on the horizon, he is worried about spillage that could come from the nearby Wrightsville Dam, almost at capacity from the past storms.

“Where is all that water going to go?” DeNoia said.

Across town at Three Penny, Hamilton is taking it day by day.

“I try not to spend too much effort worrying about things that I can’t do absolutely anything about,” Hamilton said. “I try to just see what happens and then figure out what needs to be done and do it.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Jennifer Skinder, left, and Julie Hook helped to clean out the basement of Bear Pond Books on Main Street in Montpelier, Vt., after many businesses and homes on the street and surrounding areas were severely damaged due to major flooding. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

Alysa Guffey can be reached at alysa.guffey@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlysaGuffeyNews.