N.H. launches a new safety campaign to reduce speeding

Earlier this week, the Department of Safety started an enforcement campaign to target drivers who are speeding. The New Hampshire Office of Highway Safety has given money to 92 law enforcement agencies to enforce speed limits, including state, county, and local police.

In a rural state with limited public transportation, driving often feels inevitable. But if you’re not watching your speed this summer, you can be sure someone else is.

In total, the department’s spending around $288,000 in federal funds on patrolling. They’re paying special attention to “high crash corridors” such as Route 125, which runs north-south from Milton to Plaistow. The 51-mile road has been called a “death trap” by the Brentwood police chief in a report by the Portsmouth Herald. Officials said state data show there’s been almost 5,000 crashes on that route in the past decade.

A spokesperson for the department said there isn’t a single official definition for classifying these corridors, but state officials look at crash data to determine where there are hot spots around the state. Then, they’ll do “saturation patrols,” placing a lot of law enforcement officers in a specific area.

When it comes to speeding, it turns out that the smaller local roads are more dangerous, and not the state’s major highways, according to NHTSA data.

And speeding is a contributing factor in a lot of accidents — as many as 1 in 3 crashes over the past two decades. In the past five years, there were 241 speed-related fatalities in New Hampshire alone, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. There were 71 fatalities in 2018, the year with the most speed-related deaths recently. By 2020, the number had decreased to 40.

“Take your time on New Hampshire roads,” said New Hampshire State Police Lt. Christopher Storm, “for rushing only leads to regrets.”

