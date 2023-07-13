Red Line delayed due to ‘smoke condition’ at Charles Street/MGH station

A “smoke condition” on a Red Line train has drawn Boston firefighters to the Charles Street/MGH station in downtown Boston and forced the MBTA to replace subway service with shuttle buses during the Thursday morning commute, according to the MBTA.
The T reported the “smoke condition” at Charles Street around 6:20 a.m. Thursday.
“A mechanical issue with the train at Charles/MGH caused a smoke condition within the Station. Boston Fire Department is on scene and our maintenance crews are responding,’' the T wrote. “Updates will be provided.”
A mechanical issue with the train at Charles/MGH caused a smoke condition within the Station. Boston Fire Department is on scene and our maintenance crews are responding. Updates will be provided.— MBTA (@MBTA) July 13, 2023
Shuttle buses are in use between the Harvard Square station in Cambridge and the Broadway station in South Boston, the T said at 6:47 a.m.
Advertisement
“Red Line Update: Shuttle Buses continue to replace service between Harvard and Broadway. Riders can use Green Line service from Union Square/Medford for alternate service inbound. Riders can also use Bus 1, 64, 68, 77, 87, and 96 for alternate service,’' the T said.
Red Line Update: Shuttle Buses continue to replace service between Harvard and Broadway.— MBTA (@MBTA) July 13, 2023
Riders can use Green Line service from Union Square/Medford for alternate service inbound.
Riders can also use Bus 1, 64, 68, 77, 87, and 96 for alternate service.https://t.co/O1ZmQDHe9v
This is a developing story and will be updated.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.