Red Line delayed due to ‘smoke condition’ at Charles Street/MGH station

A “smoke condition” on a Red Line train has drawn Boston firefighters to the Charles Street/MGH station in downtown Boston and forced the MBTA to replace subway service with shuttle buses during the Thursday morning commute, according to the MBTA.

The T reported the “smoke condition” at Charles Street around 6:20 a.m. Thursday.

“A mechanical issue with the train at Charles/MGH caused a smoke condition within the Station. Boston Fire Department is on scene and our maintenance crews are responding,’' the T wrote. “Updates will be provided.”