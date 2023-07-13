R.I. man who volunteered to get shot with rubber buckshot now faces a slew of gun charges, attorney general says

Elliott Knorr, 43, was charged in a criminal information on July 3 with 15 counts of possession of a ghost gun, two counts of possession of large capacity feeding devices, one count of firing in a compact area, and one count of conspiracy to fire in a compact area. He was originally arrested by the state police in March. The criminal information is a type of charging document that means the felony case against him will proceed in court.

A North Smithfield man has been charged with the possession of 15 ghost guns and dozens of large-capacity magazines after investigators say he volunteered to be shot with rubber buckshot adjacent to a public park on video, Attorney General Peter Neronha said Thursday.

Advertisement

According to Neronha’s office, the state police’s Violent Fugitive Task Force in March developed Knorr as a suspect in an incident of gunfire near a North Smithfield public park. Members of that task force searched his home in North Smithfield and arrested him on March 29, Neronha’s office said. They seized 23 guns, including the ghost guns; 40 large-capacity magazines and more non-large capacity magazines, and “significant amounts” of ammunition.

Investigators also seized his cellphone and found a video of Knorr “voluntarily being shot in his backyard,” which is adjacent to Pacheco Park. Bystanders were nearby and in the line of fire, Neronha’s office said.

According to Neronha’s office, Knorr told investigators he was voluntarily shot with “rubber buck shot.” Rubber bullets are sometimes described as less lethal ammunition.

No information was available about the person who allegedly fired the shot.

Knorr’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Knorr has a court date scheduled in September in Providence County Superior Court.





Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.