Shark expert Greg Skomal just came out with a book titled ‘Chasing Shadows: My Life Tracking the Great White Shark’

Skomal, a senior fisheries biologist with the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries and a leading expert on white sharks, said it was his “childhood dream” to do what he does now, and he hopes his story will inspire young people and others to follow their passions and chase their own dreams.

“Chasing Shadows: My Life Tracking the Great White Shark,” was released July 11 by the HarperCollins imprint William Morrow.

Greg Skomal has made a career out of studying great white sharks, and he shares his insights and stories in a new book that he hopes will set the record straight about these apex predators of the ocean.

Skomal co-wrote “Chasing Shadows” with Ret Talbot, a journalist who covers ocean issues. He said the book aims to educate readers, but it is “not a textbook.”

“I hope it takes a reader on a journey,” Skomal said in a phone interview Thursday. “I want to set the record straight and let people know the reality of white sharks. I want to bring the reader on the adventure. Part of it’s education, part of it’s inspiration.”

In the book, Skomal recalls the first time he ever saw a shark while watching “The Undersea World of Jacques Cousteau” on television in 1968.

Over the course of his career, Skomal has been able to witness first-hand the resurgence of white sharks off the coast of Cape Cod. Their numbers have gone up as the population of gray seals has rebounded.

To white sharks, having an abundance of seals to eat is like a “new restaurant opening up on Cape Cod,” said Skomal. “As a result, white sharks are returning to the area to feed.”

That’s why Cape Cod has emerged as a “hot spot” for white sharks in recent years, Skomal said.

As more sharks hunt for seals in local waters, beachgoers need to be aware of their presence.

The need for humans to coexist with white sharks is a complex topic, as the book details the deadly encounter that 26-year-old Arthur Medici had with a shark in the water off of Newcomb Hollow Beach in September 2018.

The noticeable increase in white sharks off Cape Cod over the last 20 years can be attributed to the “restoration of a healthy ecosystem,” said Skomal.

“It’s a relatively recent phenomenon,” he said. “This is what happens when you’re successful. It is a conservation success story, but it does have repercussions that society needs to face.”

Skomal has several book signing events and appearances coming up, including one on Saturday at Eight Cousins Books in Falmouth, July 22 at the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Shark Center in Chatham, and Aug. 29 at Titcomb’s Bookshop in East Sandwich.









