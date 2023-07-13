Ted Williams Tunnel reopen after closing briefly for medical emergency

“MassDOT advisory: Ted Williams Tunnel #Boston will shut down briefly at approx 8:15 a.m. for a medical transport,” the state transportation department’s posted on Twitter at 8 a.m.

The Ted Williams Tunnel has reopened after closing briefly around 8:15 a.m. Thursday to accommodate a medical patient receiving an organ transplant, officials said.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., a MassDOT spokesperson said the tunnel “was closed for an organ transplant” and had reopened.

The Williams Tunnel is a key alternative route between the North Shore and downtown Boston while the Sumner Tunnel is closed for renovations.

At 8:27 a.m., State Police said the westbound side of the tunnel had shut down for a medical emergency.

