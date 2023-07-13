scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Ted Williams Tunnel reopen after closing briefly for medical emergency

By John R. Ellement and Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated July 13, 2023, 46 minutes ago
Recent Ted Williams Tunnel traffic from East Boston because of the Summer Tunnel closure. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRODavid L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The Ted Williams Tunnel has reopened after closing briefly around 8:15 a.m. Thursday to accommodate a medical patient receiving an organ transplant, officials said.

“MassDOT advisory: Ted Williams Tunnel #Boston will shut down briefly at approx 8:15 a.m. for a medical transport,” the state transportation department’s posted on Twitter at 8 a.m.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., a MassDOT spokesperson said the tunnel “was closed for an organ transplant” and had reopened.

The Williams Tunnel is a key alternative route between the North Shore and downtown Boston while the Sumner Tunnel is closed for renovations.

At 8:27 a.m., State Police said the westbound side of the tunnel had shut down for a medical emergency.

