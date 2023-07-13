Today in History: July 13, George Zimmerman acquitted in Trayvon Martin killing

Birthdays: Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert is 95. Actor Patrick Stewart is 83. Actor Harrison Ford is 81. The Byrds singer-guitarist Roger McGuinn is 81. Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 77. Actor Daphne Maxwell Reid is 75. Actor Didi Conn is 72. Singer Louise Mandrell is 69. Rock musician Mark “The Animal” Mendoza (Twisted Sister) is 67. Actor-director Cameron Crowe is 66. Comedian Tom Kenny is 61. Roots singer/songwriter Paul Thorn is 59. Actor Ken Jeong is 54. Coldplay drummer Will Champion is 45. Actor Colton Haynes is 35. Actor Steven R. McQueen is 35. Soul singer Leon Bridges is 34. Actor Kyle Harrison Breitkopf is 18.

Today is Thursday, July 13, the 194th day of 2023. There are 171 days left in the year.

In 1846, a fire destroyed most of Nantucket’s commercial district, including 250 buildings. It began in a hat store on Main Street, then swept through town, fueled by exploding barrels of whale oil along the wharves. The fire, according to Mass Humanities, contributed to the demise of Nantucket as the world capital of the whaling industry.

In 1863, deadly rioting against the Civil War military draft erupted in New York City. (The insurrection was put down three days later.)

In 1923, a sign consisting of 50-foot-tall letters spelling out “HOLLYWOODLAND” was dedicated in the Hollywood Hills to promote a subdivision (the last four letters were removed in 1949).

In 1960, John F. Kennedy won the Democratic presidential nomination on the first ballot at his party’s convention in Los Angeles.

In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Thurgood Marshall to be Solicitor General; Marshall became the first Black jurist appointed to the post. (Two years later, Johnson nominated Marshall to the Supreme Court.)

In 1973, former presidential aide Alexander P. Butterfield revealed to Senate Watergate Committee staff members the existence of President Nixon’s secret White House taping system.

In 1974, the Senate Watergate Committee proposed sweeping reforms in an effort to prevent another Watergate scandal.

In 1985, “Live Aid,” an international rock concert in London, Philadelphia, Moscow, and Sydney, took place to raise money for Africa’s starving people.

In 1999, Angel Maturino Resendiz, suspected of being the “Railroad Killer,” surrendered in El Paso, Texas.

In 2006, Israel imposed a naval blockade against Lebanon and blasted the Beirut airport and army air bases; Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets into Israel.

In 2011, California became the first state in the nation to add lessons about gays and lesbians to social studies classes in public schools under a measure signed by Governor Jerry Brown.

In 2013, a jury in Sanford cleared neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman of all charges in the shooting of Trayvon Martin, the unarmed black teenager whose killing unleashed furious debate over racial profiling, self-defense and equal justice.

In 2016, Theresa May entered No. 10 Downing Street as Britain’s new prime minister following a bittersweet exit by David Cameron, who resigned after voters rejected his appeal to stay in the European Union.

In 2018, a grand jury indictment, sought by special counsel Robert Mueller, alleged that the Russian government was behind a sweeping conspiracy to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election. The grand jury indicted 12 Russian military intelligence officers on charges that they had hacked Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic Party, releasing tens of thousands of stolen and politically damaging communications.

In 2020, Washington’s NFL franchise dropped the “Redskins” name and Indian head logo amid pressure from sponsors; the move followed decades of criticism that the name and logo were offensive to Native Americans. (The team was eventually renamed the Commanders.)

Last year, President Biden, opening his first trip to the Middle East, offered anxious Israeli leaders strong reassurances of his determination to stop Iran’s growing nuclear program, saying he’d be willing to use force “as a last resort.” A judge rejected a request from actress Amber Heard to set aside the $10 million judgment awarded against her in favor of her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.



