scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Two people stabbed in Hyde Park; one taken to hospital

By Bailey Allen Globe Correspondent,Updated July 13, 2023, 34 minutes ago

One person was taken to the hospital after a double stabbing Thursday afternoon in Hyde Park, according to the Boston Police Department.

At 4:23 p.m., officers responded to 153 Neponset Valley Parkway where they found two people with non-life-threatening stab injuries, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston Police Department spokesperson.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment, Boyle said.

No other information was immediately available.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.

Boston Globe Today