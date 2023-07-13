Two people stabbed in Hyde Park; one taken to hospital

One person was taken to the hospital after a double stabbing Thursday afternoon in Hyde Park, according to the Boston Police Department.
At 4:23 p.m., officers responded to 153 Neponset Valley Parkway where they found two people with non-life-threatening stab injuries, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston Police Department spokesperson.
One person was taken to the hospital for treatment, Boyle said.
No other information was immediately available.
Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.