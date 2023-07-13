In Vermont, some good news for a change

But the noise the river was making Monday morning was anything but calming.

Normally, the river is a welcome neighbor, providing a bucolic setting and comforting white noise that makes it easier to relax and sleep.

WOODSTOCK, Vt. - The Riverside Mobile Home Park here is aptly named. The Ottauquechee River bends around the 37 homes, nearly encircling the 20-acre park.

Around 5:45 Monday morning, Everett Chamberlin, the park’s manager, banged on Mary Mercure’s front door.

“He said, ‘The water’s coming,’ " Mercure said. “After the last time, that’s all I needed to hear.”

The last time was Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, which did a number on many homes in the park, putting its future very much in doubt. But people rebuilt. Improvements were made.

On Monday, Mercure, 69, and her neighbors were evacuated by friends, neighbors, police officers and firefighters who feared a repeat of Irene, or even worse.

But when the rain stopped Tuesday, Mercure and her neighbors returned here to find a pleasant surprise. Aside from some minor damage to the skirting on a number of homes, the park escaped mostly unscathed. Residents were allowed to move back in Wednesday night.

What happened at the Riverside Mobile Home Park is a welcome bright spot in a state littered with flooded out homes and businesses. And it showed that lessons learned from, and mitigation efforts performed because of, Irene had paid off.

It also showcased the community spirit and neighbor-helping-neighbor ethos that Vermont has and will need if it is to recover from the floods that have upturned the lives of thousands across the state.

Susan Maxham celebrated her 77th birthday Wednesday by returning to a home that suffered far less damage than from Irene. Her tomatoes, growing in raised beds, were just fine.

“You see over there,” she said, pointing to a bend in the river from Riverbend Way. “They raised that bank after Irene and it made all the difference.”

After Irene, state workers used crushed stone and landfill to raise and strengthen the riverbanks that snake around the park. A contractor improved lots, making them less susceptible to flooding. Residents are sure those mitigation efforts are why the most recent storm caused minimal damage, even while businesses on Route 4 just a short distance downstream were heavily flooded.

Woodstock, home to some of the most beautiful, stately houses in Vermont, is often thought of as affluent, but there are also many residents of limited means, some of whom live at Riverside.

Mercure, who is disabled, said many of her neighbors are elderly and survive on Social Security. She said some people refer derisively to the park as “Tin City.” That irks her.

“We can’t afford the rents in town,” she said. “There are a lot of good people here. People who work in the town. The town wouldn’t be Woodstock without all the workers who live here.”

Mercure worked as a housekeeper until health problems forced her to retire.

Across the way, Jenevra Wetmore, 28, program director at Sustainable Woodstock, a not-for-profit community environmental and education organization, led a group of volunteers who were pulling damaged skirting away from some of the mobile homes, and mucking out the mud.

“There’s mud under the skirting, and we’re assuming it’s toxic,” Wetmore said.

One of the volunteers, Martha Giller, a retired sixth-grade teacher at Woodstock Elementary School, had volunteered to clean up Riverside after Irene, too.

“Irene was so much worse,” she said. “This is not good, but a lot less damage than Irene.”

Pauline Holt, who at 82 has lived at Riverside for 46 years, and her partner, Al Pristaw, 80, were grateful that their home wasn’t badly damaged, and that volunteers showed up to help.

“I cleaned up after Irene,” Holt said. “But I can’t do it anymore.”

Pristaw, a retired optometrist, said he moved in with Holt 25 years ago after they both went through divorces.

“A great love story,” he said, glancing over at Holt, who smiled at him.

Pristaw is an accomplished fly-fisherman and frequents the Ottauquechee regularly. He was not surprised when volunteers turned up, just as they did after Irene.

“I think it’s in Vermonters’ nature,” he said. “They look after their neighbors.”

As they sat in their living room, talking about the river, the past, and their future, Pristaw got up and gently checked Holt’s blood sugar level with a monitor.

“We’re lucky to live here,” Al Pristaw said. “Good people.”

Pauline Holt nodded in agreement.

Mercure, meanwhile, was looking for Everett Chamberlin, the park manager.

“I want to thank him,” she said. “Everett made sure I knew about the river rising. I appreciate that.”





