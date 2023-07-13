Video shows Danvers police detective’s gun discharge inside St. John’s Prep

“St. John’s is committed to the privacy and safety of the members of our campus community, and does not release recordings to non-law enforcement parties,” the school said. “We are extraordinarily grateful for the efforts of law enforcement and associated agencies throughout this time.”

St. John’s Prep provided the recording of the May 22 incident in response to a request from Danvers police officials, the Catholic college preparatory school said in a statement Thursday.

Security video released this week shows the moment a Danvers police detective unintentionally discharged his gun inside St. John’s Prep as officers investigated a false report of an armed person on campus in May.

The silent 50-second clip, released Monday by Danvers town officials, shows a screen split into quadrants, providing four views inside the school building as police entered a restroom where a person with a long gun had been reported.

In the video, a uniformed officer wearing a tactical vest opens the restroom door and a detective in plainclothes and a tactical vest enters, followed by the uniformed officer and a man who appears to be a school resource officer.

All three men appear to have handguns drawn as they quickly walk into the restroom and begin visually scanning the space, then disappear from view. Another school resource officer remains in the hallway.

Seconds later, the detective in plainclothes returns and approaches the doorway with the other men behind him. As he passes through the open doorway with a pistol in his left hand, the detective’s weight shifts and he suddenly moves to his right, looking back at a spot on the floor to his left where the gun apparently discharged.

The other men move back, allowing the restroom door to swing shut, as the detective looks at the spot on the floor. The door reopens and the four men confer briefly before the clip ends.

In a statement three days after the incident, town officials said that officers had responded to “a report that an individual in a bathroom on the St. John’s Prep Campus possessed a long gun and intended to harm students.”

A detective, a patrol officer, and two school resource officers were at the scene less than two minutes after they were dispatched and went to the first-floor men’s room in the school’s Benjamin Hall, according to the statement.

As the detective left the restroom, he began holstering his gun with his index finger “extended along the side of the barrel, which is consistent with his training,” officials said. But another piece of equipment got in the way, “resulting in a single shot being discharged and striking the bathroom tile floor next to the officer’s foot,” according to the statement.

“There were no students or faculty in the bathroom or the immediate area of the bathroom at the time of the discharge,” the statement said. “None of the officers sustained any injuries.”

Danvers officials said police would investigate the incident and then request an independent review by the Essex District Attorney’s office. A town official did not respond Thursday to an inquiry about the status of the investigation.









