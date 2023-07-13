West Nile virus detected in Worcester, second confirmed case in the state

No human cases have been detected in Worcester so far, and the West Nile virus risk level remains low, the city said in a statement.

Last week, the virus was detected in a sample of mosquitoes collected in Brookline , the state Department of Public Health said.

West Nile virus was detected in mosquitoes in Worcester, the second confirmed case of the virus in Massachusetts, officials announced Thursday.

The Central Massachusetts Mosquito Control Project will spray a pesticide in the area the positive mosquito was found on Tuesdayafter sunset using truck-mounted applicators.

Designated areas are within Quinapoxet Lane and W Boylston, E Mountain, and Fales streets.

The city will notify residents in the designated area via email, social media, and text.

According to the city, residents are advised to:

• Close street-facing windows and turn off any “outside air” settings on air conditioners;

• Keep pets inside between sunset and midnight, and do not let children play near or behind truck-mounted applicators when they are in use;

• Remain inside during the application and for 15-20 minutes afterwards;

• Wash off any vegetables from home gardens after spraying and before consuming them.

Accidental exposure to the pesticide is not expected to pose health concerns for most people, the city said. People with chemical sensitivities or pre-existing health conditions that could be aggravated should contact their doctor.

Accidental exposure for pets also shouldn’t be a problem because the pesticide is similar to the ones used for flea and tick control, the city said.

Residents can opt out of having their property sprayed by following instructions at Mass.gov, the statement said.

The city encourages residents to dress in pants and long sleeves when possible; use deet, an effective insect repellent; keep in mind that mosquitoes are most active at dawn and dusk, and avoid standing water collecting in bins or buckets.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.