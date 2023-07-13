Jury reaches verdict on Pittsburgh synagogue shooter’s eligibility for federal death penalty

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A jury reached a verdict Thursday on whether the gunman who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 is eligible for the death penalty.

The government is seeking capital punishment for Robert Bowers, who raged against Jewish people online before storming the Tree of Life synagogue with an AR-15 rifle and other weapons in the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack. Prosecutors argued that Bowers — who spent six months planning the attack and has since expressed regret that he didn’t kill more people — had formed the requisite legal intent to kill.

Bowers’ lawyers argued that his ability to form intent was impaired by mental illness and a delusional belief that he could stop a genocide of white people by killing Jews.