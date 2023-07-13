Prosecutors ask witnesses whether Trump acknowledged he lost 2020 race

The line of questioning suggests prosecutors are trying to establish whether Trump was acting with corrupt intent as he sought to remain in power — essentially that his efforts were knowingly based on a lie — evidence that could substantially bolster any case they might decide to bring against him.

Federal prosecutors investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election have questioned multiple witnesses in recent weeks — including Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner — about whether Trump had privately acknowledged in the days after the 2020 election that he had lost, according to four people briefed on the matter.

Kushner testified before a grand jury at the federal courthouse in Washington last month, where he is said to have maintained that it was his impression that Trump truly believed the election was stolen, according to a person briefed on the matter.

The questioning of Kushner shows that the federal investigation being led by special counsel Jack Smith continues to pierce the layers closest to Trump as prosecutors weigh whether to bring charges against the former president in connection with the efforts to promote baseless assertions of widespread voter fraud and block or delay congressional certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

A spokesperson for Kushner and a spokesperson for Trump did not respond to an e-mail seeking comment.

But others in Trump’s orbit who interacted with him in the weeks after the 2020 election, who have potentially more damaging accounts of Trump’s behavior, have been questioned by the special counsel’s office recently.

Among them is Alyssa Farah Griffin, the White House communications director in the days after the 2020 election. Repeating an account she provided last year to the House select committee on Jan. 6, she told prosecutors this spring that Trump had said to her in the days after the election: “Can you believe I lost to Joe Biden?”

“In that moment I think he knew he lost,” Griffin told the House committee.

Griffin’s lawyer, Charles J. Cooper, declined to comment.

Still other witnesses have been asked whether aides told Trump that he had lost, according to people familiar with some of the testimony, another topic explored by the House committee. Witnesses have also been asked about things the former president was telling people in the summer months leading up to Election Day and even as far back as the spring of 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic began.

The question of Trump’s intent could be important in strengthening the hand of prosecutors if they decide to charge Trump in the case. It is not known what charges they might be considering, but the House select committee, controlled by Democrats, referred a number of possible charges to the Justice Department last year, including inciting an insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and obstructing an act of Congress.

Prosecutors do not need evidence of a defendant saying: “I know that I am breaking the law.” But their cases are made stronger when they can produce evidence that the defendant knows there is no legal or factual basis for a claim but goes ahead with making it anyway.

Daniel Zelenko, a partner at Crowell & Moring and a former federal prosecutor, said that being able to cite a defendant’s own words can go a long way in helping prosecutors convince a jury that the defendant should be convicted.

“Words are incredibly powerful in white-collar cases because in a lot of them you’re not going to hear from a defendant, as they are seldom going to take the stand,” he said. “So, having those words put in front of a jury gives them more importance and makes them more consequential.”

Andrew Goldstein, the lead prosecutor for the obstruction investigation into Trump and a partner at the law firm Cooley, said there were other benefits to having Trump’s own statements that were critical in such a potentially weighty case.

“Just as important, if the Department of Justice has this kind of evidence, it could help justify to the public why charges in this case would be necessary to bring,” Goldstein said.