The RNC and DNC have each created a problem they may have to walk back. They hope you don’t notice.

But in the past few years, both parties have been seeking to reclaim power by injecting themselves more into the presidential nomination process. Perhaps predictably, it hasn’t gone well, leaving both the Republicans and Democrats in something of a mess.

For decades, the national parties were relegated to the sidelines. There were changes to how states conduct primaries and to the campaign finance system itself, which empowers candidates and the super PACs that fund them.

We are at a point when the nation’s two dominant political parties are trying to reassert themselves.

Let’s explore the situation for both sides.

Republicans required a pledge that few are taking

Four years ago, Democrats tried to regain power when they took charge of the primary debate process. Before, the schedule of debates were determined by media outlets — and the candidates themselves — in something of a scattershot system. It became common, for example, to have high-profile televised debates on back-to-back days.

Before the 2020 nomination season, the Democratic National Committee convinced all the candidates to agree that the national party would determine which media outlets hosted a debate, where it would be held, and the criteria for candidates to take part.

This simply had not happened before. Recall that in the 2016 campaign, media outlets would often put the 17 Republican candidates on two different debate stages, one directly after another. (Remember the JV debates?)

In 2020, the DNC largely based debate eligibility on poll results and the number of campaign donations a candidate received. Both thresholds increased over time to winnow the field, forcing many candidates to drop out of the race because they didn’t qualify for the debate stage.

For the 2024 contest, the Republican National Committee copied this idea from the Democrats. They also set polling and fundraising benchmarks to limit the number of debate candidates. And they also added a third requirement: that candidates had to pledge to support the eventual nominee, whoever it was.

This proviso is a bit problematic, since the Republican front-runner, Donald Trump, has been indicted twice and is facing criminal trials.

With the first debate slated for August 23, many of the 12 major candidates have not made this pledge, including Trump, the apparent reason for the requirement given his past flirtation with a third-party run. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis hasn’t taken the pledge, and former governors Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson have ruled it out, saying they would never back Trump again.

Even entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, a longshot candidate, said he will only agree to the pledge if the other candidates do as well.

If the RNC is serious about having a debate without Trump, DeSantis, or other qualifying candidates, they run the risk of a stage featuring former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, former vice president Mike Pence, and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum. So far, they are the only ones who have agreed to support the nominee no matter what.

Given how few debates there will be, now that the party has begun to space them out, they are important chances for the RNC to draw good ratings and elevate as many voices as possible without Democratic retort.

But to do that, they will likely need to escape the pledge requirement.

Democrats tried to impose a primary calendar they have no control over

Democrats have a more structural problem. While Republicans and media organizations have every reason to quietly ignore the party unity pledge, Democrats have a problem that’s too big to ignore.

In December, out of nowhere, President Biden’s aides asked the DNC for the biggest restructure to the primary calendar in 50 years. Iowa and New Hampshire would no longer hold the first presidential primary contests, and no state could hold caucuses, as Iowa had for decades.

New Hampshire, which had held the first presidential primary for more than a century, would be supplanted by South Carolina, a far more racially diverse state. New Hampshire and Nevada would hold their contests on the same day less than a week later.

The DNC agreed to these changes. But here’s the thing: while the DNC decides what delegates they will accept at the national convention, they don’t have much say over the elections themselves.

In other words, the DNC can only suggest what state parties should do. As it turns out, a lot of states are telling them to mind their own business.

This is definitely true in Iowa and Georgia, another state that would hold an early primary under Biden’s plan. These state legislatures are run by Republicans and aren’t bending to the wishes of the Democrats.

Another state with a Republican legislature and governor is New Hampshire. But Democrats there are in full agreement that the DNC’s suggestion won’t be acted on. New Hampshire even has a state law requiring that it hold the nation’s first primary.

That puts the Biden plan in jeopardy, with only three of the six states agreeing to change the timing of their primaries, South Carolina, Nevada, and Michigan.

And South Carolina leaders say they might cancel the state’s primary altogether if only Biden is on the ballot.

Here’s the important part in all this. New Hampshire officials have vowed to schedule its primary before that of any other state. If they do, Biden aides have quietly said the president’s name wouldn’t appear on the ballot.

However, that would hand a victory to someone else, like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. or Marianne Williamson, Biden’s two leading opponents right now.

So far, the DNC has given New Hampshire more time to change the state’s law. But when that waiver ends on Sept. 1, the DNC has a hard choice to make: continue to fight New Hampshire or cut its losses.

Picking the latter would be a lot less drama. But for the DNC, it would also mean a lot less power to shape who their nominee will be, since they will no longer have control over the rules.

