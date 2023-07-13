Secret Service closes probe of cocaine in White House

The likelihood of finding conclusive evidence on a small plastic bag was always considered small, according to several law enforcement officials familiar with the probe, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. Secret Service officials briefed members and staffers of the House Oversight Committee on the investigation in a secure session Thursday morning.

The Secret Service sent the bag that had contained the powder to an FBI lab to look for traces of DNA and fingerprints, but neither form of testing yielded definitive results, the agency said. Nor was any surveillance video found that provided any investigative leads, officials added.

The US Secret Service has closed its investigation into who may have brought a plastic bag of cocaine into the White House this month after lab results were inconclusive about possible suspects, according to two people briefed on the probe.

Advertisement

The cocaine was found on the ground floor of the West Wing near where visitors taking staff-led tours are instructed to leave their cellphones, The Washington Post previously reported. The large number of outsiders visiting White House on these tours created a major challenge for investigators, according to people familiar with the process.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Washington Post

Appeals court orders N.Y. congressional map be redrawn

A New York appeals court on Thursday ordered the state’s congressional map to be redrawn, siding with Democrats in a case that could give the party a fresh chance to tilt one of the nation’s most contested House battlegrounds leftward.

Wading into a long-simmering legal dispute, the Appellate Division of the State Supreme Court in Albany said that the competitive, court-drawn districts put in place for last year’s midterms had only been a temporary fix.

They ordered the state’s bipartisan redistricting commission to promptly restart a process that would effectively give the Democratic-dominated state Legislature final say over the contours of New York’s 26 House seats for the remainder of the decade.

Advertisement

Republicans vowed to appeal, leaving a final decision to the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals, just a year after it stopped an earlier attempt by Democrats to gerrymander the maps.

The decision has potentially far-reaching political implications.

The current district lines were drawn by a neutral court-appointed expert last spring to maximize competition. The new map served that purpose, helping Republicans flip four seats en route to taking control of the House.

If Thursday’s ruling stands, both parties believe Democrats could conceivably draw maps that pass legal muster while making reelection almost impossible for incumbent Republicans including Representatives Mike Lawler and Marc Molinaro in the Hudson Valley, as well as Anthony D’Esposito and George Santos on Long Island and in Queens, among others.

New York Times

Trump adds earnings details to financial filing

Former president Donald Trump disclosed new details about roughly $1 billion in earnings in a revised financial filing covering 2021 through part of this year, including money from foreign ventures, speaking fees, and a Florida golf course.

Trump reported several hundred sources of income in an initial April financial disclosure but provided only broad ranges for the income he received from each source. The revised Trump filing provides new details, such as a dollar amount for nearly a hundred sources of income, including his largest ones, which come to over $1.2 billion, according to a Washington Post tally.

The polling leader for the Republican nomination in 2024 disclosed more specific earnings from speaking fees than previously known, including at least $2 million for speaking at events hosted by Hak Ja Han Moon and a group she co-founded with her husband, Sun Myung Moon, the late leader of the Unification Church, and $2.5 million from a company with the same name as one that organized a boxing match that Trump commentated on.

Advertisement

In addition, he disclosed that his wife, Melania Trump, earned $1.2 million from speaking fees.

Washington Post

Harris sets record for tiebreaking votes in Senate

WASHINGTON — Kamala Harris, who made history as the first woman or person of color to serve as vice president, has made history again by matching the record for most tiebreaking votes in the Senate.

Her 31st such vote, on Wednesday, advanced the nomination of Kalpana Kotagal to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The only other vice president to cast so many was John C. Calhoun, vice president from 1825 to 1832.

Unlike Calhoun, who spent eight years accumulating his total, Harris reached 31 in 2½ years. It’s a reflection of her unique circumstances, with a narrowly divided Senate and a sharply partisan atmosphere.

“It really says more about our time, and our political climate, than it does about anything else,” said Joel K. Goldstein, a vice presidential historian. “Our politics is so polarized that, even on the sort of matters that in the past would have flown through, it takes the vice president to cast a tiebreaking vote.”

The occasion was hardly memorable or particularly ceremonial. Harris spent only a few minutes in the chamber, reciting a brief script to record her vote, and then received congratulations from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York.

Advertisement

Under the Constitution, presiding over the Senate and breaking ties is one of the only constitutional duties of the vice president. Schumer described it as an “immense burden,” and he said Harris has “carried out her duties with supreme excellence” in the midst of “all the other demands she faces” in her job.

Harris had expected to get a reprieve from that role after the midterm elections, when Democrats expanded their majority from 50 to 51 votes.

But circumstances intervened. Senator John Fetterman, a newly elected Democrat from Pennsylvania, was hospitalized for clinical depression. Senator Dianne Feinstein, Democrat of California, contracted shingles and was hospitalized as well.

The absences revived Harris’s string of tiebreakers. Earlier this year she helped confirm two federal judges, one in Massachusetts and the other in California.

Both Fetterman and Feinstein have returned to the Senate, but contested nominations can still require Harris’s presence, such as on Wednesday.

Harris did not seem eager to make history with tiebreaker votes when she became vice president. Before taking office, she wrote in the San Francisco Chronicle that “it is my hope that rather than come to the point of a tie, the Senate will instead find common ground and do the work of the American people.”

But tiebreakers swiftly became a core part of her job. The task could prove frustrating at times, limiting her travel and keeping her tethered to unpredictable events on Capitol Hill.

Advertisement

However, it also meant that Harris cast deciding votes on issues like the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9-trillion pandemic relief measure, and the Inflation Reduction Act, which limited the costs of prescription drugs and created financial incentives for clean energy.

Associated Press