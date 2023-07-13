scorecardresearch Skip to main content
LETTERS

Mass. lawmakers, pass House’s more generous Child and Family Tax Credit

Updated July 13, 2023, 26 minutes ago
Lashaya Cuff helped her mother, Bonita, up from her seat after they posed for a family portrait together in June 2021. With two children under 17, Bonita Cuff was eligible for a federal child tax credit of $500 per month as part of the American Rescue Plan during the COVID-19 pandemic. Massachusetts lawmakers are currently weighing two different benefit levels for a state Child and Family Tax Credit.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Re “The Legislature should stop dithering on tax relief” (Editorial, July 5): As state legislators look to act fast on their long-awaited tax relief package, they must ensure that compromise does not come at the expense of more than 1 million Massachusetts children, dependents, and their families.

Of the many provisions included in the proposed tax relief packages, one that varies significantly between the House and Senate proposals is the benefit level of Governor Maura Healey’s new Child and Family Tax Credit. The House version includes a credit of $600 per eligible dependent phased in over three years, a much more supportive benefit than the Senate’s at $310 per dependent.

Advertisement

Tax credits are proven programs that lift children out of poverty, improve health, and support economic mobility. The temporary expansion of the federal Child Tax Credit in 2021 helped families pay for education and child care and better afford necessities.

In a state with rising housing costs and the most expensive child care in the country, many families struggle to afford basic needs. As lawmakers strive to make the Commonwealth more affordable and competitive, they must prioritize children, adults with disabilities, and their families by including the House version of the Child and Family Tax Credit in the final tax relief package.

Jeremy Rosen

Newtonville

The writer is a graduate student at the Heller School for Social Policy and Management at Brandeis University and currently works for Children’s HealthWatch and Strategies for Children in Boston.

Globe Opinion