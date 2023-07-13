Mass. lawmakers, pass House’s more generous Child and Family Tax Credit

Re “The Legislature should stop dithering on tax relief” (Editorial, July 5): As state legislators look to act fast on their long-awaited tax relief package, they must ensure that compromise does not come at the expense of more than 1 million Massachusetts children, dependents, and their families.

Of the many provisions included in the proposed tax relief packages, one that varies significantly between the House and Senate proposals is the benefit level of Governor Maura Healey’s new Child and Family Tax Credit. The House version includes a credit of $600 per eligible dependent phased in over three years, a much more supportive benefit than the Senate’s at $310 per dependent.