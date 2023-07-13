Many young people left out as colleges fill mental health gaps

“Colleges scramble to fill mental health gaps” (Page A1, July 11) is one of many recent articles about the crisis on college campuses. I have seen the damage in my clinical practice and teaching, and I am in full support of all the innovative and traditional psychotherapy initiatives for college students. However, one important point is usually overlooked: The crisis is not limited to college students; it affects all young people.

In fact, one study found that non-college-attending peers and part-time students had a higher risk of attempting suicide than full-time college students. This may be due to socioeconomic factors and health care disparities. Therefore, we need to also focus on increasing services much earlier, as an essential component of secondary education. Children and teenagers are suffering from depression, anxiety, and other behavioral disorders at epidemic levels.