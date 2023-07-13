Without better public transit, more bike lanes will get us nowhere

Getting “commuters out of cars and onto bikes” is not the only strategy — or even an effective one — to “ease congestion, reduce carbon emissions, and create a more connected city” (“Make way for bicycles on Boylston,” Editorial, July 8). Nor is it the way for Boston to become a new “bicycling paradise.” For too many people, for too many trips, for too much of the year, cycling is not a better option than an automobile, even if we add more bike lanes on our streets.

What we need is a public transportation system so good that it will be the best option for “trying a new restaurant, seeing a show, visiting a friend across town,” which, as reporter Taylor Dolven put it, is MBTA general manager Phillip Eng’s “fantasy future,” according to Dolven’s profile in the Sunday Globe (“The optimist vs. the seeming impossible,” Page A1, July 9).