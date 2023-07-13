T riders are getting new options while the Sumner Tunnel is closed. Why can’t they be permanent?

It’s too bad that most of them will be short-lived. In the expectation of widespread traffic disruptions this summer due to the Sumner Tunnel shutdown, state officials have been calling on residents to “ditch the drive” and make use of a slate of car-free transportation alternatives until August 31.

July 5th brought, practically overnight, the launch of the most sweeping rider-centric improvements to mass transit in the Boston region in years, and I’m all for them.

Five fare-free bus routes. Free, fast, and more frequent service on the Blue Line. Use of the I-90 EB Emergency Ramp for the Silver Line (actual bus rapid transit, is that you?). Newburyport to North Station for $2.40. Three ferry options from Winthrop, Lynn, and East Boston for the cost of a single subway ride or less. The list goes on!

Advertisement

But come Sept. 1, when MassDOT, the MBTA, the Mayor’s Office and the Governor’s Office will inevitably celebrate the tunnel’s reopening, thank the public for their two months of flexibility, and tout the potentially record-breaking ridership on alternate travel modes before rolling back many of the programs and returning to business as usual, I’ll be asking myself:

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

If these measures were so effective, why can’t they be made permanent and inform our strategy going forward, rather than fading into history as mere temporary mitigations?

To those decrying the price tag for improvements to our mass transit system such as those rolled out this summer, we’ve already seen the results of pouring tens of billions of dollars into car-centric transportation projects focused primarily on traffic mitigation. A new study by Inrix, a traffic data aggregator, has found that despite the Big Dig and myriad other highway projects aimed at tackling this problem, Boston’s traffic ranking has climbed to second worst in the United States and fourth worst in the world. Making car-centrism and traffic mitigation our transportation planning goals is no longer — and arguably never was — viable.

Advertisement

Crises show us what matters most

To take meaningful steps toward solving the region’s transportation woes, the state needs to adopt a “crisis framework” to prioritize projects, with the core of the strategy focusing on improving what matters most to riders of our public transportation system.

I applaud the state because, in the face of the impending disruptions caused by the Sumner Tunnel closure, it temporarily followed this framework to a T (pun intended) by making transit riders’ priorities (better frequency, travel time, and affordability) its own priorities in its mitigation programs.

But after the tunnel reopens, what does an ongoing crisis framework for prioritization look like, and why is it so important?

Applying this framework could look something like this: Imagine that tomorrow, somewhere near the southbound mouth of the O’Neill Tunnel, there’s a crash that causes damage severe enough to force the closing of the entire Central Artery south of the Zakim Bridge for two months. What would be the emergency steps taken by the state to keep people’s lives as normal as possible amidst this crisis?

The answers to that question would certainly include increasing train and bus frequency and the immediate elimination of fares. However, increasing frequency across most of the bus and rail system (instead of on just one line, as with the Sumner Tunnel mitigations) could not be pulled off in just 24 hours, as would be necessary.

Advertisement

Given that eliminating fares could be accomplished quickly, a crisis framework would prioritize addressing the major roadblocks to increasing frequency, such as the T’s staffing shortage and slow zones, and would deprioritize all other projects until these core issues are addressed.

Think the above crisis scenario is alarmist? Unfortunately, it’s not. On June 11, a tanker truck carrying 8,300 gallons of gasoline rolled over in Northeast Philadelphia, resulting in a fire that caused the northbound lanes of I-95 to collapse and rendering the southbound lanes unusable for 12 days. In 2017, a similar scenario involving a fire played out on I-85 in Georgia, resulting in the complete closure of I-85 in that state for 43 days.

Both events temporarily snarled the regions’ traffic, greatly affected individuals and businesses, and forced the states to take immediate measures to increase public transit service. Philadelphia’s recent crisis brought attention to the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority’s hiring shortages (sound familiar?) and even led the Philadelphia city council to unanimously pass a resolution to explore the decades-old idea of building a subway line under Roosevelt Boulevard into Northeast Philadelphia. Had it been built already, it would have significantly reduced the impact of the collapse.

So how do I feel about Massachusetts’ response to the Sumner Tunnel closure? I think we’re taking the right steps for the wrong reasons. Radically improving public transit in the region should not be just a stop-gap measure until drivers can once again poke along through a single tunnel. This strategy should be implemented preventively and made permanent because it’s the most effective, urgent, and prudent transportation planning decision for the region.

Advertisement

Let’s let the principles and success of the Sumner Tunnel mitigations guide our path forward far beyond Sept. 1.

Stuart Rowe is a transit technology professional and mobility advocate living in Quincy.