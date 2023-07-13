The US is losing the AI race because of its immigration policies

This story is all too common. More than half of PhD students with expertise in artificial intelligence who leave the country after graduating say they do so because of immigration issues. Nearly 90 percent of Chinese STEM PhD graduates from 2000 to 2015 were still living in the United States in February 2017.

In December, I talked to a friend from India who was a recent graduate of Carnegie Mellon University. After receiving an engineering degree, he started working at a semiconductor company, designing state-of-the-art microchips for use in all sorts of machines, from supercomputers to cars to advanced missile defense systems. Yet despite his obvious value to the US tech industry, my friend said that he had not been selected as part of the H-1B visa lottery — for the third time. So he decided to move to Canada.

As the Biden administration and Congress strive to advance America’s industrial and technological base, we must acknowledge a disconcerting reality: Those industries cannot find enough skilled workers to fill their jobs. Developing a stronger domestic talent pool is critical, but that alone won’t meet the needs of those booming industries. The recruitment and training of immigrant workers will be critical for those industries; but the US immigration system has not kept pace.

Current immigration bottlenecks have grown into serious impediments for these much-needed workers. The most serious problem is a cap on green cards that has not been updated since the 1990s. As of 2021, 1.4 million people were waiting to receive employment-based green cards, with backlogs leading to projected wait times of several decades for some highly skilled applicants — and these problems are only getting worse.

In May, 70 signatories — including prominent national security leaders — sent a bipartisan letter urging Congress to address immigration issues. “With the world’s best STEM talent on its side, it will be very hard for America to lose. Without it, it will be very hard for America to win,” they wrote.

Nowhere is this playing out more clearly than in the semiconductor business, where foreign-born scientists and engineers comprise about 40 percent of the highly skilled workers. Last year Congress passed the CHIPS and Science Act to incentivize high-end semiconductor manufacturing in the United States. The act included $53 billion in subsidies for semiconductor companies. But several of these companies are being forced to delay construction of these microchip fabrication plants due to workforce shortages.

At an April summit hosted in the US Senate around implementing the act, participating companies acknowledged that the nation’s immigration system is ill-suited for advanced industries. And the problem has spread across the defense industry, where 82 percent of the companies in the sector reported this year that it is difficult to find qualified STEM workers. Last year, a plurality of members of the National Defense Industrial Association reported that the US human capital gap is the single most vulnerable part of their supply chain.

To fully harness the potential of the CHIPS Act’s subsidies, experts believe that by 2030 we will need 300,000 more engineers than universities are expected to produce. Concurrently, the United States has entered into a security pact with Britain and Australia under which the United States will sell three to five nuclear-powered submarines to Australia. The production of these advanced submarines is in addition to the submarines needed by the US Navy — demanding an expansion of the industrial base by north of 50,000 highly skilled workers.

Upholding the nation’s technological prowess and defending its national interests should be a bipartisan issue. Congress must overcome political differences on immigration to develop pragmatic solutions. It could, for instance, create a new pathway for scientists and researchers to stay in America by introducing a green card category earmarked for this skilled cohort.

Congress should also raise the green card cap for people with advanced STEM degrees. And it could address shortages of skilled workers in defense industries by creating a targeted green card program for scientists from allied nations such as Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

We must confront the reality: China, guided by President Xi Jinping’s unwavering ambitions and intense efforts to develop a technologically sophisticated workforce, has become a formidable adversary in AI, microelectronics, quantum computing, and cybersecurity.

Xi’s speech to the Communist Party’s 20th Party Congress made it clear that he has no intention of slowing down. He talked about science and technology “as our primary productive force, talent as our primary resource, and innovation as our primary driver of growth.” And he laid out plans to increase investment in education, research, and development in order to produce “first-class innovators” and attract “the brightest minds from all over.” With China’s trajectory unabated, there is valid reason to predict the United States may be eclipsed by 2030.

Congress ought to coalesce in forging legislation enabling US industry to embrace these valuable minds rather than relinquish them into the waiting arms of potential adversaries. Our collective future — aglow with triumphs or marked by fading inspiration — hangs in the balance.

Divyansh Kaushik is the associate director for emerging technologies and national security at the Federation of American Scientists.