Bullet strikes window of North End bakery Modern Pastry

A gunshot hit a window of Modern Pastry, a North End bakery, on Wednesday night.
Around 11:10 p.m., officers were called to 257 Hanover St. for a report of gunshots, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston Police Department spokesperson.
Boyle said the officers observed “ballistic damage” at the scene and that a window of Modern Pastry was hit.
“No one was reported injured,” Boyle said. “The suspect fled.”
He said a “very active investigation” is ongoing.
A employee who answered the phone at Modern Pastry Thursday morning said the owner wasn’t available to discuss the incident. The Hanover Street location was established in 1930, according to the bakery’s website. It also has a location in Medford.
