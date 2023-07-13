This was Earth’s hottest June on record, report finds

Ellen Bartow-Gillies, a physical scientist at NOAA who helps compile the organization’s monthly reports, said last June was among eight others between 2015 and 2023 to rank within the 10 hottest Junes on record. She noted that several of these Junes occurred during a La Niña cycle, which typically cools global temperatures.

Last month was Earth’s hottest June on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association , and it was the 532nd consecutive month with temperatures above the 20th-century average. The average global surface temperature reached 1.82 degrees Fahrenheit (1.01 degrees Celsius) above the 20th-century average of 56.3 degrees Fahrenheit (13.5 degrees Celsius).

As near 90-degree temperatures and high humidity hit Boston this week, and climate change-driven flooding swamped Vermont , a report published Thursday offered a sobering new update.

“This is relatively unprecedented,” she said, “and it’s more than just heat around the world.”

The report also found that for the third consecutive month, the global ocean surface temperature hit a record high. Globally, June 2023 set a record for the highest monthly sea surface temperature anomaly of any month in NOAA’s climate record.

Bartow-Gillies added that June 2023 was particularly notable because it marked the first time ever that a June temperature exceeded 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit (or 1 degree Celsius) above the long-term average. Based on the first half of this year, NOAA projected a 97 percent chance that 2023 will rank among the five warmest years on record.

Kristina Dahl, a principal climate scientist at the Cambridge-based Union of Concerned Scientists, noted that a record-setting June was followed by a record-setting first week of July.

“We expect summers to be warm, but last month was unprecedented,” she said.

Hot temperatures spell trouble in all kinds of ways, Dahl said. For New Englanders, threats like respiratory problems, decreased cognitive ability, and pre-term labor come from wildfire smoke. Additionally, increased temperatures — which created the heat dome that catalyzed the recent Canadian wildfires — pose myriad problems such as cardiovascular risks and heightened stress and criminal activity, Dahl said.

On a global scale, Dahl said, temperature shifts can lead to spikes in vector-borne diseases like malaria and dengue fever, as well as shifts in environmental landscapes.

Because water makes up 70 percent of the Earth, rising ocean temperatures lead to increased global temperatures, too, Bartow-Gillies said. In addition to day-to-day discomfort, hotter global temperatures also melt sea ice and raise sea levels.

Globally, June 2023 saw the lowest sea ice coverage for any June on record, the NOAA report found, mainly due to record-low sea ice in the Antarctic for the second consecutive month. The global sea ice coverage in June 2023 was 330,000 square miles less than the previous record low from June 2019.

In the climate crisis, no event can be isolated, Dahl said.

“What happens at the poles and tropics is connected to the rest of the world,” she said.

Sea ice is white and reflects sunlight, helping combat global warming. As it melts, it leaves behind patches of dark ocean water that absorb light and heat. This heat absorption couples with thermal expansion — the process in which water molecules grow as they warm — exacerbates sea level rise and threatens coastal residents like many Bay Staters.

Dahl emphasized that recent natural disasters and ever-increasing temperatures should not be overlooked. And, they are more impactful in low-income communities and communities of color, where the effects of climate change are felt more strongly and fewer resources are available to mitigate them.

“What we’re seeing around us right now is devastation,” she said. “This is not normal.”

Vivi Smilgius can be reached at vivi.smilgius@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @viviraye.