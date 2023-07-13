Boston College names Todd Interdonato baseball coach

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Interdonato and his family to the Boston College family,” Boston College athletic director Blake James said in a statement. “Todd is a proven winner, a championship coach, a developer of young men on and off the baseball diamond and a man whose values align with ours. I have no doubt that he will elevate our baseball program to unprecedented heights and we cannot wait for him to get started.”

Interdonato spent the last 16 years as head coach at Wofford College, departing as the program’s all-time winningest coach with 455 wins since taking over prior to the 2008 season.

Boston College has hired Todd Interdonato as its new baseball coach, the school announced Thursday.

Interdonato replaces Mike Gambino, who was hired by Penn State earlier this month just weeks after signing a five-year extension with the Eagles.

Over the last three seasons, Interdonato led Wofford to a 118-56-1 record while capturing the program’s first two Southern Conference regular season titles in 2021 and 2022. He was named SoCon Coach of the Year both seasons. Twelve of the 18 Wofford players selected in the MLB Draft played under Interdonato.

“My wife Melissa, our girls and I are thrilled to be here in Boston and to lead this program,” Interdonato said in a statement. “Thank you to Father Leahy, Blake James and all those involved in the hiring process for having the confidence in me to continue pushing BC baseball forward.

“We’re going to build on a strong Birdball foundation, while developing our own exciting and aggressive style of baseball. My intention is to create a player-centric program that puts the development of BC’s world-class student-athletes at the forefront. More than anything, I’m excited to get started and honored for the opportunity and challenge of making Boston College a perennial postseason player.”

Interdonato played two years at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix before transferring to UNC-Asheville for two seasons.

This past spring, Boston College finished 37-20 while making the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016. The Eagles reached the Tuscaloosa Regional final before falling to top-seeded Alabama.