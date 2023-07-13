Bruce Cassidy had a very special reason for bringing the Stanley Cup to Milton

“Always let your smile change the world,” said Dave Murray, Cassidy’s dad, quoting his late daughter’s favorite saying, “and never let the world change your smile.”

A crowd of 300-400 gathered for a glimpse of the Stanley Cup, to see Bruce Cassidy hoist it high as coach of his triumphant 2022-23 Vegas Golden Knights, and to remember Cassidy Murray, the 13-year-old local girl killed in an early-2022 boating accident while on a family vacation in Aruba.

MILTON — Tragedy, triumph, and hope, normally the unlikeliest of linemates, lined up in harmony at center stage early Thursday morning in a parking lot outside the Glover School.

Cassidy, the 58-year-old former Bruins coach, brought the Cup here, sharing it in partnership with the Murray family to kick off a charitable foundation in their daughter’s name. Cassidy’s daughter, Shannon, and Cassidy Murray were best pals from their days together at Buckingham Browne & Nichols.

Later in the day, the Cup followed the coach to Mashpee for another public event at the Popponesset Inn. But the stop here was specifically to aid the foundation, the Murrays aiming to offer help to families dealing with the initial trauma of unspeakable loss, to help them heal, and then ultimately find hope.

With temperatures inching toward 90 degrees, the coach Cassidy reminded one and all to hydrate, and of course to enjoy their time at the photo opp aside the big, shiny trophy.

“Let’s face it,” he said, “the Cup’s pretty cool.”

It’s all the cooler, of course, when your name is on it. The Knights clinched the Cup June 13, polishing off a 4-1 series win with an emphatic 9-3 beatdown of the Panthers in Vegas. By the time the Cup arrived here in a police motorcade, blue lights flashing, Cassidy’s name, and those of all Knights players and personnel, had been hammered into it.

“Yeah, when you [first] get the Cup, people can say, ‘You didn’t really win it, your name’s not on it.’ Now I can say, ‘Yeah, it is, it’s right here. And they spelled it right!’ ” said a smiling, rested Cassidy, sporting a deep chestnut tan. “So, yeah, that’s kind of the coolest thing. I said that years ago, in the finals with Boston, that’s all I ever wanted, and here it is. So that’s something that they can never take away from you.”

Fired as Bruins coach just over a year ago, after initially being assured by general manager Don Sweeney that he would be back on the job for 2022-23, Cassidy promptly signed with the Knights (rumored five years, $25 million), and then directed the franchise to its first Cup title.

In his time behind the Bruins’ bench, beginning in the spring of 2017, Cassidy came within a game of clinching the Cup in 2019. Instead, it was the Blues who captured Game 7 that night at the Garden, carrying the Cup out on to Causeway Street and back to St. Louis.

Four years later, inside T-Mobile Arena just off the Vegas Strip, the outcome came out right for Cassidy.

“Absolutely. Heals the scar a little bit,” Cassidy said, asked if winning helped diminish the pain of 2019. “I mean, it’ll never go away, because you can’t get it back. But now, at least, you’re in the club. I would have liked to do it here. I’ve said that repeatedly. This was my team, growing up as a kid, I loved the Bruins my whole life and would have loved to do it here, but it didn’t work out that way.”

Headed into this season’s playoffs, the Bruins were heavily favored to win the Cup after their record-setting 65-12-5 record under new coach Jim Montgomery. Even their ex-coach, working in the desert clear across the country, figured his old team was poised for an extended run, only to see a 3-1 series lead turn into another Game 7 kick to the curb.

“I think it shocked everybody, right?” noted Cassidy. “It was an historic season, [everyone] kind of expected a long run. But, I mean, it’s happened before, right? It’s what happens in the playoffs, once you’re in anyone can win, especially once you get to a Game 7. So I’m probably like everyone else, surprised for sure.”

The night of the clinching win in Vegas, Cassidy finally enjoyed the hoist of the Cup he said that he first envisioned upon turning pro in the spring of 1985. The journey took close to 40 years, eight as a Bruins coach at AHL Providence, followed by another seven on Causeway Street.

In the moment of triumph that night, his first thought was of his parents.

“I lost my parents a number of years ago,” he said. “And anybody’s that’s been in this sport, that’s played, they drive you around, after getting up at 5 in the morning. So I was hoping, you know, listen, I don’t know what happens next, but wherever they were, I hoped they were looking down and they could see it.”

Cassidy said his thoughts then ran to wife Julie, daughter Shannon, and son Cole, then to his players and fellow coaches. A handful of Knights players were still there from the franchise’s first days, which included the loss in the 2018 Cup Final.

“They kind of built the foundation for the Knights,” Cassidy said. “So I felt really good for them, as well. So a lot of different types of emotion. It was just cool.”

Cassidy Murray, before meeting Shannon Cassidy, loved gymnastics and was a “tornado in a tutu” as a family friend described here. She took up playing hockey because of Shannon Cassidy, whose dad happened to be in the business.

“Go figure, right?” recalled the Cup-winning coach.

Cassidy Murray first showed up at her hockey practices in a red helmet, borrowed from older brother Adam’s equipment bag. But Shannon and her father rummaged around their garage in Winchester for something more suitable, more in line with team colors.

Bruce Cassidy, the coach, ever the stickler for details.

“Listen, you know me, I’m going to hold her accountable,” kidded the coach. “Two-hundred-foot game! Two-hundred-foot game! That’s what I used to tell her. She’d look at me and say, ‘What?!’ ”

The final stragglers had their pictures taken next to the Cup at around 11 a.m. It was soon back in its case and on its way to the Cape, and the Cassidys also headed there to their summer home.

Cassidy Murray’s spirit remained here, her family hoping to keep her memory etched in minds as indelibly as those names chiseled into the Cup.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.