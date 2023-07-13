A few things to keep an eye on as the Red Sox open a pivotal second half

The Red Sox (48-43) are at the bottom of the division but just two games out of that third Wild Card spot currently held by the Blue Jays.

“We still have some work to do,” Cora said. “We’re still last in the American League East.”

When the Red Sox swept the Athletics heading into the All-Star break, manager Alex Cora said he liked where his team was but acknowledged one reality:

Sweeps against the Blue Jays and Athletics, bookended by taking two of three from the Rangers, helped get the Sox back to being competitive in the standings.

Let’s look ahead at some of the biggest storylines of the second half.

Advertisement

▪ Beat who you’re supposed to. Those series victories shifted the mindset of those around Jersey Street. It gave the Red Sox new life, particularly heading into the break. Nevertheless, the next few series leading up to the deadline are equally important when it comes to how the team will operate in the market.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

The Red Sox have a soft schedule that should help with series against the Cubs, Athletics, and Mets, teams that are currently under .500. But the Red Sox are just 17-18 against teams within losing records compared to 31-25 against teams over .500. They were swept by the Pirates and Cardinals, and lost two out of three against the Rockies, allof which have losing records. Meanwhile, the Red Sox are 10-1 against the Yankees and Blue Jays combined.

“We go out and play hard every day,” said Triston Casas. “And every game is really important to us to win because you never know which game at the end of the day is gonna make the difference to getting a playoff spot.”

The Red Sox have a good chance to gain some ground. The Yankees are still without their star in Aaron Judge and recently fired their hitting coach after a putrid first half offensively. The Blue Jays are still inconsistent. The Orioles, while talented, are still relying on youth to get them over the hump. Since going 29-7 to start the year, the Rays are 29-28.

Advertisement

There’s room for the Red Sox to gain ground. They just have to play more consistently against the teams they are supposed to beat.

▪ To sell or buy? Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom’s job could be on the line. Selling at the deadline might signal a concession that his plan of building a sustainable winner didn’t work. And if that’s the case, there’s a chance he might have to update his resume.

There could be a scenario where the Sox both buy and sell, similar to what they did last season when the club traded Jake Diekman and Christian Vázquez, but acquired Tommy Pham, Eric Hosmer, and Reese McGuire. That decision will be dictated by how they play over the next couple of weeks.

Alex Verdugo, Justin Turner, and Kenley Jansen are a few names that could net the Red Sox value. Verdugo, who is having a career season and has one more year of control, should be a name the Red Sox float out there in exchange for a starter. You might want to hold on to James Paxton, though, who once again looks like a dependable arm after years of injuries. If he continues at this pace, there should be some conversations about an extension. Really good starters are hard to find.

Advertisement

If the Red Sox buy? Again, their focus should be arms. The Cardinals brass recently stated that they are looking to trade players at the deadline. Starters Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty should be names the Sox should target.

⋅ Starting pitching could be trouble. Speaking of pitching, the Red Sox have just three healthy starters in Paxton, Brayan Bello, and Kutter Crawford. They were held together by bullpen games before the break. The team has found a spot for Nick Pivetta as its bulk “reliever,” who pitches five or six innings but in relief. Keeping him in that role over the course of a season, or, in this case, the second half of the campaign, isn’t sustainable. The injuries to Tanner Houck, Chris Sale, and Garrett Whitlock haven’t helped.

Their pitching depth at the minor league level is thin. If there’s something that could hurt the Sox’ chances at a playoff run, it’s the starting pitching.

⋅ Jarren Duran needs to play. The Red Sox need to find a way to make Jarren Duran an everyday player. He’s proven his ability over a big enough sample that it seems for real. Adam Duvall, who the Sox might want to move at the deadline even if they buy, is a quality player, but Duran brings a unique — speed — that the Red Sox haven’t seen in a while. His 27 doubles lead the team, and he did it in just 251 plate appearances.

Advertisement

▪ Story time? Here’s the good news: Trevor Story will start a rehab assignment soon and is still on track to return in August. The bad news? That might be too late.

The Red Sox had one of the worst defensive teams in baseball during the first half, and much of it had to do with their personnel up the middle. However, Yu Chang is now back from a hamate bone injury and will help stabilize the shortstop position for now.

The real person fans are waiting on is Story, though, a plus defender who the team says is more confident in his throws after undergoing offseason surgery on his elbow.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.