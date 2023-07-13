Former LSU women’s basketball player Danielle Ballard dies after being struck by a car

MEMPHIS — Former LSU women’s basketball player Danielle Ballard died Thursday after being struck by a car.

Memphis police said Ballard, 29, “succumbed to her injuries” at a hospital after being taken from the scene of an accident that was reported to emergency dispatchers at 1:26 a.m.

Authorities have not identified the driver of the vehicle that struck Ballard or provided further details, saying an investigation was ongoing and in its preliminary stages.