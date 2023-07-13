Led by Jordan Walsh, Celtics rally to top Lakers in Summer League action

LAS VEGAS — When the Celtics lost their first two NBA Summer League games here, their hopes of being one of the four teams to qualify for the playoffs were dashed. But on Wednesday night, they could at least take some satisfaction in denting the undefeated Lakers’ chances.
Behind another strong game from rookie second-round pick Jordan Walsh, the Celtics overcame a 14-point first-half deficit and grabbed a 95-90 win.
Walsh was active at both ends of the floor and finished with 25 points and eight rebounds. Walsh had 12 points in the third quarter, when the Celtics seized control with a 30-17 run, and he sealed the win in the final seconds with a powerful two-handed dunk.
Advertisement
Point guard Dalano Banton, who recently agreed to a two-year deal with Boston, made his summer league debut after missing the first two games with a finger injury but was just 3 for 19 from the field for 11 points.
Second-year point guard JD Davison, who signed another two-way contract with the Celtics on Sunday, shook off his 10-turnover performance in Boston’s loss to the Wizards over the weekend and finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists and just 1 turnover. Jay Scrubb continued his push for a two-way contract by scoring 18 points.
The Celtics (1-2) finish round-robin play on Friday against the Knicks.
Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.