Led by Jordan Walsh, Celtics rally to top Lakers in Summer League action

LAS VEGAS — When the Celtics lost their first two NBA Summer League games here, their hopes of being one of the four teams to qualify for the playoffs were dashed. But on Wednesday night, they could at least take some satisfaction in denting the undefeated Lakers’ chances.

Behind another strong game from rookie second-round pick Jordan Walsh, the Celtics overcame a 14-point first-half deficit and grabbed a 95-90 win.

Walsh was active at both ends of the floor and finished with 25 points and eight rebounds. Walsh had 12 points in the third quarter, when the Celtics seized control with a 30-17 run, and he sealed the win in the final seconds with a powerful two-handed dunk.