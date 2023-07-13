Patrice Bergeron owes it to the Bruins to make a decision . . . now

Patrice Bergeron is a paragon of hockey virtue, a first-class player, leader, and all-time good guy. If you don’t love Bergeron, check your DNA, you might not be of this world. But this can’t drag on forever. Decision 2023 needs a denouement. No other player in sports has gotten away with holding his team’s plans and future hostage two straight offseasons with zero blowback, not even Tom Brady. Bergeron’s carte blanche and magnanimity — like his brilliant career — must have some endpoint.

Summer is in full swing, most of the NHL cap dollars have been allocated, and team-building blueprints drawn, yet the Bruins are still waiting for the puff of white smoke to emerge from Château Bergeron signaling their beloved captain has reached a decision on playing a 20th season.

The coda for the 2022-23 Bruins was razing a record-setting season instead of the Stanley Cup, suffering a first-round ouster via the Florida Panthers. That happened on April 30 with a teary Bergeron lingering on the TD Garden ice, embracing teammates and saluting the Spoked-Believers. It’s practically mid-July and his future remains an unsolved mystery.

The team needs and deserves a definitive answer on whether it can plug its captain and No. 1 center into the lineup or whether it has a giant hole in its heart and soul. Ideally, that answer would’ve been delivered before the July 1 start of NHL free agency. It’s not unfair or unreasonable to ask Bergeron to render a decision about tugging on a Bruins sweater for a 20th season in a time frame that gives the team its best chance to respond accordingly.

Instead, the Bruins remain in pucks purgatory. Are they reloading or rebooting? Are they Cup contenders again or a top-heavy team that will gladly park in a playoff spot and call that success?

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney remains unconditionally unbothered by Bergeron’s timeline.

“First and foremost, the Bruins fully support Patrice’s timeline in making his decision whether or not to continue to play in the NHL,” wrote Sweeney in an e-mail.

“The overriding answer to your question remains, why would the Bruins not be patient while Patrice Bergeron decides if he wants to continue to play? He just won his sixth Selke Trophy. He is a great leader on and off the ice. He is an iconic player in this league and for this organization. Patrice has earned his own timeline to make an important decision.”

Maybe, Sweeney has an inclination from Bergeron and is just being respectfully coy.

Team president Cam Neely stated before the June draft they were constructing the 2023-24 Bruins as if Bergeron and fellow decorated center David Krejci aren’t returning.

“We have to kind of plan like they aren’t coming back until we hear otherwise,” said Neely “ . . . So, for us it’s kind of going down two paths.”

At some point, the Bruins have to pick a lane, as does Bergeron. They can’t Chaim Bloom it by believing they can travel parallel paths of all-out Stanley Cup contention and unavoidable transition at the same time.

That’s a recipe for disaster.

Sweeney maintained the ambiguity surrounding his celebrated center isn’t handcuffing the Bruins.

“We have continued to make decisions that would bolster the depth of our roster, whether Patrice decides to continue to play or not,” he wrote. “It has not prevented or limited us in any way from doing our normal offseason business.”

I’m whistling offside there.

How could it not affect the organization? The Bruins are building the plane mid-air and flying blind without a certain No. 1 center. Father Time remains an unforgiving lender, but Bergeron finished tied for second on the team last season in goals with 27 and third in points with 58.

Plus, Sweeney has continually kicked the core reset can down the road, hoping that can turns into the Stanley Cup.

Playing the waiting game for Bergeron and fellow 2011 Cup winner Krejci paid off last year. The duo signed discounted contracts to pave the way for the greatest regular-season club in NHL history. Those deals were announced Aug. 8.

However, it was revealed that they made their decisions weeks earlier, and that Sweeney went into the July 13 start of free agency with an idea of their plans. There was reporting by Bruins observer Joe McDonald as early as June 23 that Bergeron was coming back.

Sweeney was asked last Friday if he had a bead on Bergeron’s status. His only update was the Bergerons had added to their roster, welcoming their fourth child, Felix. Fantastic news for Bergeron and his wife, Stephanie, indeed.

Sweeney did provide an update on Bergeron’s back. The team talisman, who turns 38 on July 24, dealt with a herniated disk, forcing him to miss the first four games of the playoffs.

“It resolved,” said Sweeney. “ . . . I’m sure that’s all part of the decision-making process for him. But we’ll await what his decisions are.”

Yes, they’ll await and await and . . . await.

Bergy’s decision has become the ultimate pregnant pause. Between recuperating from the back injury and preparing for a newborn there’s naturally an understanding of how Bergeron’s decision could be delayed.

But this should be somewhat familiar territory from last offseason’s same Great Career Contemplation and many older athletes must factor in family considerations.

Should Bergeron grace us with another season he will have been a part of the Bruins for one-fifth of their existence with the team celebrating its centennial season. He is as woven into the franchise’s history as the Spoked-B crest.

The only players who have worn the Bruins sweater for more regular-season games than Bergeron (1,294) are Ray Bourque (1,518) and Johnny Bucyk (1,436). Those same legends are the only ones with more points than Bergeron’s 1,040.

With that and his elder statesman status comes significant leeway, understandably. But the Bruins’ Cirque du Soleil-esque bending over backward for Bergeron can’t go on indefinitely or every offseason. It’s neither healthy nor realistic.

Other championship athletes get skewered for drawn-out retirement decisions or citing family considerations.

Brady was criticized when he was with the Patriots for skipping organized team activities to be with his family. He came under fire again in his final season for abandoning Tampa Bay’s training camp to try to save his marriage.

Bergeron is getting the hockey player hall pass on back-to-back offseasons of uncertainty.

Bergeron has given his all and everything he has to the Bruins every time he has stepped on the ice. That’s why he’s a franchise icon and his No. 37 is earmarked for the rafters.

But the best thing Bergeron can give the Bruins now is an answer.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.