Red Sox to open 2024 season with 10-game West Coast trip, beginning March 28 at Seattle

CHICAGO — The Red Sox will open the 2024 season with a 10-game, 11-day trip to the West Coast.

The season starts March 28 in Seattle, with games at Oakland and Anaheim to follow before the home opener against Baltimore on April 9.

The Sox will host the Cubs, Giants, Nationals, Brewers, Braves, Phillies, Padres, and Diamondbacks in interleague play. The series against San Diego June 28-30 would mark the return of Xander Bogaerts to Fenway Park.