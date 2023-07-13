scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Red Sox to open 2024 season with 10-game West Coast trip, beginning March 28 at Seattle

By Peter Abraham Globe Staff,Updated July 13, 2023, 19 minutes ago
Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres are schedule to play at Fenway Park for a three-game series, June 28-30.Derrick Tuskan/Associated Press

CHICAGO — The Red Sox will open the 2024 season with a 10-game, 11-day trip to the West Coast.

The season starts March 28 in Seattle, with games at Oakland and Anaheim to follow before the home opener against Baltimore on April 9.

The Sox will host the Cubs, Giants, Nationals, Brewers, Braves, Phillies, Padres, and Diamondbacks in interleague play. The series against San Diego June 28-30 would mark the return of Xander Bogaerts to Fenway Park.

It will be the Padres’ first series at Fenway since 2013.

The interleague road opponents are the Pirates, Braves, Cardinals, Reds, Marlins, Dodgers, Rockies, and Mets.

The season is scheduled to end at home against Tampa Bay with a three-game series starting Sept. 27.

The first series against the Yankees isn’t until June 14-16 at Fenway. The Sox also host the Yankees from July 26-28. They play at Yankee Stadium July 5-7 and Sept. 12-15.

The Patriots Day game on April 15 will be against the Guardians as part of a season-long 10-game homestand.

The Red Sox released their 2024 schedule on Thursday, July 13.red sox

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.

