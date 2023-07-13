Revolution acquire midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Toronto FC for midfielder Latif Blessing

Kaye, a former MLS All-Star and regular member of the Canada Men’s National Team, is in his sixth MLS season. He has 15 goals and 23 assists in 138 MLS regular-season games.

The Revolution acquired midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Toronto FC in exchange for midfielder Latif Blessing and a 2023 international roster slot, the team announced Thursday.

“Mark-Anthony Kaye is a good addition to our roster and we welcome him to the New England Revolution,” Revolution coach Bruce Arena said in a release. “His experiences at the MLS and international levels offer our team a player of quality who will complement our midfield.”

Advertisement

Blessing made 15 appearances for the Revolution, including 14 starts, in his only season in New England.

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com. Follow her on TWitter @_EmmaHealy_.