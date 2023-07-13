Ryan Downes of Longmeadow and Matthew Naumec of Framingham advance to final of 115th Massachusetts Amateur

Ryan Downes will appear in the final round of the Massachusetts Amateur for the second straight year after defeating Joe Harney, 4 and 2, in the semifinal at Essex County Club in Manchester-by-the-Sea on Thursday.
The 17-year-old from Longmeadow will face former Boston College golf captain Matthew Naumec for the title on Friday. Naumec defeated John Broderick of Dedham Country and Polo Club, 3 and 2, in Thursday’s semifinal.
Downes and Naumec faced off in last year’s quarterfinals, which Downes won, 2 and 1.
Downes, committed to play golf at Vanderbilt, was the MIAA Division 1 individual champion as a junior at Longmeadow High School. He took down Xaverian graduate Joseph Lenane, who plays out of KOHR Golf, 4 and 3, in Thursday morning’s quarterfinal.
Naumec, who plays out of Framingham Country Club, also won his quarterfinal match 4 and 3, beating Walpole’s Jack Boulger, who finished seventh at the Massachusetts Open in June.
The golfers will tee off for the final round — 36 holes of match play — at 7 a.m. Friday.
Results
Quarterfinals
John Broderick (Dedham Country and Polo Club) def. Jake Shuman (Blue Hill CC) def. , 4 and 3.
Matthew Naumec (Framingham CC) def. Jack Boulger (Walpole CC), 4 and 3.
Ryan Downes (Great Horse) def. Joseph Lenane (KOHR Golf), 4 and 3.
Joe Harney (Charles River CC) def. CJ Winchenbaugh (Oyster Harbors Club), 3 and 1
Semifinals
Naumec def. Broderick, 3 and 2
Downes def. Harney, 4 and 2
