Ryan Downes of Longmeadow and Matthew Naumec of Framingham advance to final of 115th Massachusetts Amateur

Ryan Downes will appear in the final round of the Massachusetts Amateur for the second straight year after defeating Joe Harney, 4 and 2, in the semifinal at Essex County Club in Manchester-by-the-Sea on Thursday.

The 17-year-old from Longmeadow will face former Boston College golf captain Matthew Naumec for the title on Friday. Naumec defeated John Broderick of Dedham Country and Polo Club, 3 and 2, in Thursday’s semifinal.

Downes and Naumec faced off in last year’s quarterfinals, which Downes won, 2 and 1.