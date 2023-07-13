Team Massachusetts looking for improvement at Fargo junior national wrestling tournament

But Central Catholic’s Jaclyn Dehney, who was sixth at 127 last year, is ranked fifth nationally at 122 and the only returner on the roster who placed in last year’s tournament.

A year ago, the Bay State entry finished 17th overall, with only two podium finishes, both in the junior women’s division. Skylar Hattendorf, a resident of Hookset, N.H., won at 138 pounds and was the first champion to represent Massachusetts.

As the Massachusetts wrestling team prepares for the US Marine Corps Junior and 16U Nationals, the world’s largest wrestling tournament in Fargo, N.D., July 15-22, there is optimism the group can achieve more than last year.

Along with Dehney, the Juniors team features Phillips Andover graduate Tayla Tildsley (144), who finished second place in prep nationals and high school nationals. Dani Nugent, a national prep champion and Tildsley’s Phillips teammate, will miss her second Fargo tournament in as many years with a meniscus injury. Still, the team boasts of quality depth with four reigning all-state champions on the roster: Minnechaug’s Gianna Daniele (127), Ashland’s Nora Quitt (138), Central Catholic’s Ashley Dehney (144),and Silver Lake’s Lindsay Laws (164).

No other category saw Massachusetts finish better than 31st last summer, but coach Joe Nugent believes his 16U girls’ team is special this year. Sara McLaughlin (117), ranked 29th nationally, and Corynne McNulty (132) took home national folkstyle championships in March, with Ludlow’s Samantha Bertini (94) placing.

“I love how fearless they are, they’re really dedicated to it,” Nugent said. “It’s been a great six months, and I think they’re ready. They train hard, they’ve learned quick, and I’m expecting a lot of good things.”

Algonquin 160-pounder Rafael Knapp will compete for the junior boys after winning a New England championship at 170 in March. Jonah Paulino (Monty Tech, 132) gives the team another all-state champion. Hingham’s Matt Botello (132) returns to Team Massachusetts after going 15-8 at the prestigious Wyoming Seminary in his sophomore season.

“I think we’re going to win more matches than we have in a long time,” said coach Matt Dehney. “I just hope the state sees what these kids are putting in. The collective effort.”

For the 16U boys, Phillips’ Julian Rios earned fourth place at prep nationals as a freshman, and classmate Matt Harrold (220) is a New England finalist. Harrold joins Haverhill teammate and New England finalist Brent Nicolosi (160), who returns to the junior squad for his third time going to Fargo.

“It’s just the experience of going there, [it] gets you way better,” Nicolosi said. “Seeing all the people there, how crazy it is, how many people wrestle. The competition is so good, too.”

