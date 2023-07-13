What is Bello Day? It’s when Red Sox fans can count on a good start from their star righthander

Through the first half of the Red Sox’ season, Brayan Bello navigated turbulence and dominated his opponents. In doing so, he earned the fans’ trust. They know you can almost always etch in a quality start, a win.

They call it Bello Day. It’s a term that has entered the lexicon in the last two months.

Student of the game

On this day, a Saturday morning in Chicago, Bello reminds you he’s 24. His youth and innocent nature shine through. It’s a day after he steamrolled through the White Sox lineup in a 5-4 win. Bello went 6⅔ innings, striking out five and allowing just one run on six hits and a walk.

The pitcher pulls out his phone inside the visitors’ clubhouse at Guaranteed Rate Field. He’s seated across from game-planning coordinator and catching coach Jason Varitek, who is detailing the daily plan of attack along with Connor Wong.

Bello places the phone on a table and scoots his chair in. Off to the side is his breakfast. Some cereal and fruit. He perfectly placed his two plates at his center. He puts the phone off to the side, resting it on a napkin dispenser. Arms outstretched, device held in place by his long and slender fingers, Bello did what only seemed fitting: He turned on his favorite cartoon anime, One Piece.

It was a fascinating moment to consider.

On one side, Varitek and Wong comb through notebooks, spreadsheets, and metrics embedded in a binder. On the other side, there’s Bello like a kid on a Saturday morning, eating cereal, glued to toons.

“I like to watch anime more than movies right now,” said Bello with a smile.

But don’t be misconstrued. This is all a part of Bello’s process. He’s a huge game-planner, too, a shrewd one who has the ability to retain information quickly, and apply it to the game even quicker.

Just ask the Rangers’ Jason Jung. In Bello’s most recent start prior to the break against Texas, one of the best lineups in baseball, he allowed just two runs over seven innings. But it didn’t look like that would be the result early on. Bello had given up hard contact in the first inning and Jung scalded a ball to center field that was swallowed up at the warning track. It left Jung’s bat at 104.1 miles per hour, traveling 410 feet.

But there was a trend: All the hard contact came on Bello’s four-seam fastball. The pitcher immediately made an adjustment, challenging the Rangers with his sinker-changeup mix, two of his best pitches.

The next time Jung came to the plate, in the fourth inning, Bello got rid of him on three pitches: two inside sinkers for swinging strikes, and then changeup that Jung chased below the zone.

“I just tried to listen to the advice,” said Bello. “I analyze it and if it works for me, I take and implement it right away. If it doesn’t work, I just put it aside. That’s been something that I’ve done throughout my life. Every piece of advice I can take, I‘ll take it and then implement it if it works.”

Varitek sees the work in action.

“He’s a unique individual,” he said. “He reminds me a lot of [Dustin Pedroia] in his aptitude.

Varitek said Bello is “still in growing stages and continuing to get better, but his aptitude and his in-game adjustments have been really good.”

But in his first full season in the big leagues, Bello has been mentioned in the same sentence with some of the all-time greats.

In 14 starts, Bello has a 3.04 ERA, keeping opponents on the ground at a 55.8 percent clip, which is ranked fourth in the majors (minimum 80 innings). He’s gone five consecutive starts of more than six innings while allowing two or fewer runs. He is the first Red Sox pitcher to do so prior to turning 25 since Roger Clemens in 1986. Bello is 3-1 in that five-game span with a 1.82 ERA.

“We couldn’t have asked for more from him,” chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said. “You see him growing up after every outing. His stuff is really good. We know he’s nasty. But it’s the adjustments that he makes when not everything’s clicking that have been the most impressive.”

Bello has drawn comparisons to fellow Dominican pitcher Pedro Martinez. But ask Bello who else he admires, and longtime reliever Fernando Rodney comes up.

Bello and Rodney are both from Samaná, a town on the Samaná Peninsula, roughly three hours from the capital of Santo Domingo. As a kid, Bello watched Rodney come back to the island as a big leaguer and still immerse himself in his roots. Seeing that made the idea of becoming a big leaguer palpable.

“I remember being that little kid watching Fernando,” Bello said. “I wanted to be like him.”

Doing what he loves

Within Bello exists a fiery nature, one that can sometimes get the best of him.

He glared at Braves superstar Ronald Acuña as he rounded the bases in their May 10 matchup at Truist Park. Bello held the Braves scoreless until the sixth inning, when Acuña dropped a solo blast that traveled 470 feet. Acuña showboated, stared at the ball, and ran the bases slowly. Bello seethed.

The next batter, Matt Olson, saw a first-pitch fastball that he had to dodge. At the end of the game, Bello smiled and said the pitch to Olson was just a mistake. When asked about Acuña, Bello shrugged his shoulders, saying he’s just like anyone else.

Within Bello exists the joy of pitching. He’ll start Friday’s series opener against the Cubs and didn’t have much of an All-Star break. Instead, he was at the baseball academy in the Dominican so he could stay sharp.

“That’s the mind-set of somebody that wants to be great,” manager Alex Cora said.

Within Bello exists passion. When the Red Sox sent him down after just two starts, his eyes reddened with tears that never quite spilled over. The roster at the time, Cora said, forced them into the decision. And Bello didn’t have a spring training, sidelined with right forearm tightness.

Still, he didn’t take the news well.

“I feel everything that I had to learn in the minor leagues I already did,” he said at Camden Yards in April after learning he had been demoted. “I think that the rest of my development comes here in the big leagues. But this is baseball. We need to adapt.”

Adapting has landed Bello here, adjacent to James Paxton as the leaders of the Red Sox rotation as they enter the second half.

Friday is Bello Day. It represents hope and prophecy. The Red Sox haven’t developed a true valuable starter since the days of Clay Buchholz and Jon Lester. So much has been placed on Bello’s young shoulders.

Bello placed his hands on his chin one early morning at Fenway recently, considering the potential of having a day that is his, much like those days when Chris Sale took the mound. The energy is different. The game glimmers a bit more.

“I feel grateful for fans or whoever calls me Bello Day,” he finally said. “It’s a privilege, right?”

It certainly is.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.